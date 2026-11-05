Paris Hilton’s Former Home Is Ready to Be Rented for $159K Per Month — and You Could Be Her Neighbor

C Flanigan/imageSPACE/MediaPunch / MEGA

You could be sliving your best life next door to Paris Hilton for just $159,000 a month.

A Los Angeles mansion that the Simple Life alum, 45, once rented with husband Carter Reum is back on the market for rent, according to a Thursday, November 5, report in the New York Post.

Located in the guard-gated Beverly Park enclave, Hilton and Reum had a multi-year lease at the property after the birth of their son Phoenix, now 3, in January 2023. They also share daughter London, who will turn 3 later this month.

The couple reportedly paid $160,000 per month and lived there until June 2025. After losing their Malibu home in the Palisades wildfire, they paid $63.1 million for Mark Wahlberg‘s former house, which is located next door to the Beverly Park rental and is double the size, per the Post.

The rental home has not been available to buy since its current owner, businessman Leonid Smirnov, purchased it for $21.5 million in 2021, the Post reported.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Other celebrities who have lived in the area reportedly include Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Denzel Washington and Adele.

The 14,061-square-foot Mediterranean-style rental home, which sits on 3.6 acres, was built in 1995.

“All of the homes in Beverly Park are very secure and sit on large lots,” Aaron Kirman, founder and CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California — who shares the listing with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker — told the Post.

According to Kirman, Hilton “doesn’t want to leave Beverly Park. She looked at a bunch of houses and still landed here.”

Her former rental home includes a six-car garage and parking for 21 vehicles. Inside, there are seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and four powder rooms as well as an elevator. There is a chef’s kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and a family room featuring another fireplace and a wet bar.

The property also features a guest house, a tennis court, a pool with a hot tub and more.

Read More From InTouch Weekly