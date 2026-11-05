‘Girls Next Door’ Alum Karissa Shannon Vows to Raise Son to Be ‘Opposite’ of Ex Hugh Hefner

DT2 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA; AR4 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Karissa Shannon is preparing to become a mother, and she’s already decided that her son’s upbringing will be very different from the environment she experienced while living with her former boyfriend, Hugh Hefner.

The Girls Next Door alum is expecting a baby boy in April with her new fiancé, whose identity she’s keeping private, according to a report Page Six published Thursday, November 5.

Karissa, 37, who plans to name her son Genesis, per the report, explained how her past relationship with Hefner has influenced her approach to motherhood.

“I want him to be opposite of whatever Hef was portraying,” she said, according to the outlet. “I want him to be a gentleman, and I want him to have manners, and I want him to lead with his heart.”

GSA / ZOJ / http:\www.wenn.com / MEGA

Per Page Six, Karissa’s fiancé, 44, proposed on her birthday last month following a romantic dinner at Highlands Detroit in Michigan.

The former reality star described her fiancé as a “simple, blue-collar guy” who accepts her past and supports her career.

“I was overstimulated and overexposed for so long that I just yearned for something normal,” she said, per the report.

As In Touch previously reported, Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris, recalled disturbing experiences involving Karissa and her twin sister, Kristina Shannon, during an appearance on Lisa Guerrero Unleashed.

Crystal Harris/Instagram; MEGA

Harris, 40, claimed that Hefner, who died at the age of 91 in 2017, tried to force the sisters to be intimate with each other.

The twins previously confirmed an unwanted encounter involving Hefner during a 2022 A&E documentary, per People. “We had never done [group intimacy] together before, we would never want to,” Kristina, 37, said at the time.

Karissa, who lived with Hefner from ages 18 to 20, is now looking ahead to marriage and motherhood.

Page Six reported that she said her fiancé loves her unconditionally, adding, “He’s proud of who I am.”

Read More From InTouch Weekly