‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Sets Sight on 2028 Austin Mayor Race After Disastrous City Council Loss

Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Farrah Abrahamdidn’t come close to winning her race for city council in Austin, Texas — but all is well, as the former Teen Mom star has seemingly pivoted her political goals to the 2028 Austin mayoral race.

“Austin Future Mayor ’28,” Abraham, 35, added to her Instagram bio shortly after taking an L in her first political campaign.

The MTV alum — who shares daughter Sophia, 17, with late ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood — first announced her goals of a future in politics in January, revealing that she planned to run for mayor of the Texas capital. However, after being informed in a live interview with TMZ that the mayoral race was more than two years away, Abraham opted to run for city council in District 5 instead.

Abraham was up against incumbent Ryan Alter, as well as David Weinberg and Liz Brink. While the race is far from decided, with Atler and Weinberg headed to a runoff, Abraham came in fourth out of four with just 10 percent of the votes.

Throughout her campaign — which she ran as a nonpartisan candidate — Abraham tried to separate herself from President Donald Trump, despite publicly supporting him in the past.

“I’m not anti anyone – I’m pro-survivor, pro-consent, and pro-Austin. Always have been,” she told one follower who questioned whether the 16 & Pregnant alum was “anti Trump.”

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However, shortly after it became clear that her political career was over, or at the very least put on hold for two years, Abraham went on a social media spree, resharing right-leaning content to her Instagram Story.

Her reshared content included clips from MAGA influencers like Emily Wilson, and Joseph Anthony Redden III. The dozens of videos were blatantly anti-James Talarico, Gina Hinajosa and Abdul El-Sayed — each of whom won their respective races. Others pushed MAGA ideology like anti-trans, anti-Islam, anti-California and anti-choice.

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