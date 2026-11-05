Matt Damon Reveals Wife Suffered Brain Aneurysm and Underwent Surgery Weeks Before 2024 Oscars

Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ The Great Wall held at the TCL Chinese Theater. February 15, 2017. Photo by Joseph Martinez / PictureLux.



Matt Damon revealed in a new GQ magazine cover story that his wife, Luciana Barroso, suffered a brain aneurysm and went into surgery just weeks before Oppenheimer swept the 2024 Academy Awards.

The actor was part of the ensemble of Oppenheimer, which won seven of its 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

Damon did not attend the ceremony, although he did make an appearance at the after-party, after Luciana admitted she felt guilty about missing the night The Departed won Best Picture and Director.

“We had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm,” the actor revealed in the GQ article, which celebrated 20 years since The Departed premiere.

“She’s totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars. But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back,” he explained. Damon and Barroso wed in 2005 and have three daughters together: Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. as well as Barroso’s daughter, Alexia, 27.

Despite having surgery just a week prior, Barroso got dressed up and attended an Oscars after-party with her husband, determined not to let a major Hollywood moment pass them by.

“And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it. And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out.’ And it was pretty f—— heroic of her to do that and really meaningful.”

In 2007, Martin Scorsese won his first Best Director Oscar for The Departed, the crime drama starring Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson. But the actor was unable to attend, filming second-unit scenes for The Bourne Ultimatum in Miami. The couple watched at home, guilty and ashamed that they thought it would never win the prestigious film prize.

“And I realized in that moment I hadn’t even considered that that could happen,” he recalled. “And I turned to Lucy, and I was like, ‘S—, we should be there!'”

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