Spencer Pratt Shares His Brutal Verdict of Nithya Raman’s L.A. Mayoral Win

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It’s safe to say Spencer Pratt isn’t pleased with the results of the L.A. mayoral race.

On Thursday, November 5, it was announced Nithya Raman defeated Karen Bass in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. Shortly after the news was revealed, The Hills star took to X with his thoughts on the verdict.

He wrote, “Nithya didn’t win. Karen lost. You simply can’t destroy a city as much as she did. She played with fire, and she got fired. Nithya won’t offer any reprieve, though. She’s a moron, and the city will continue to decline. The real loser today is LA, but we were gonna tank with either candidate.

“It wasn’t the wildfire that did her in; the Palisades held their nose and voted for her, and the rest of LA doesn’t care about the Palisades. They had their own reasons,” Pratt claimed. “South Central hates Karen cuz she abandoned them in favor of criminal migrants. Boyle Heights hates her for the warehouse fire. DTLA hates her for the bums. Hollywood hates her for the restaurant collapse and water main breaks.”

The former reality star went on to say that “when Nithya presides over the same intractable issues in LA, they will hate her all the same.

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“LA needed radical change. Not a change in radicals,” he concluded.

Earlier this year, Pratt finished third in the Los Angeles mayoral primary election.

The reality star initially declared his mayoral candidacy for Los Angeles on January 7, 2026. He kicked off the campaign at a demonstration in Pacific Palisades.

At the They Let Us Burn rally, he announced, “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor. Let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign – this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system,” he continued. We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our light. L.A. is going to be camera-ready again.”

During his address, he explained his candidacy stemmed from dissatisfaction with how city and state officials managed wildfire prevention and recovery operations the previous year, when his residence was destroyed.

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