Sharna Burgess Says It Was ‘Hard’ Being Away From Son Zane During ‘DWTS’ Return

Disney/Andrew Eccles; Instagram/Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess is reflecting on her time this season on Dancing with the Stars.

Burgess, 41, who returned to the show for season 35 after stepping away from the reality series in 2021, admitted that the hardest part of the competition this time around was being away from her 4-year-old son, Zane, whom she shares with fiancé Brian Austin Green.

“Being away from Zane like this was new, so it was hard on my mama heart,” Burgess told her followers during an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, November 4. “I’d leave before he woke up and return when he was asleep sometimes for nearly a week.”

The Australian dance pro continued, “It’s so hard but at the same time so important for him to see me chasing my dreams and learning what work ethic and drive look like. He had all of me for three years, and now it’s time for me to have me, to rebuild all the things that were paused.”

Burgess said she loves that her son will have “both versions” of her, both the working mom and the one who stays home.

Instagram/sharnaburgess

“When I’m not working, I’m all in and present in all ways; when I am working, he gets to hear about it, watch it on TV, or come watch me on stage. Visit me at work and see what that looks like too,” Burgess added. “He gets the best of both worlds, and so do I.”

Burgess’ admission Wednesday comes after In Touch recently reported on split rumors between her and Green, 53, after DWTS fans on Reddit noticed she hadn’t been sporting her engagement ring as of late. The November 2 post cited September 30 as the last time she posted wearing the glittery diamond.

It’s unclear, however, if she took the ring off for the dance competition, as she was only recently booted off the show alongside partner Tyler Cameron on October 27, following season 35’s “Horror Movie Night.”

It’s not the first time fans have thought there might be trouble in paradise for the pair, who got engaged in July 2023 after coupling up in October 2020, particularly after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who’s also a dad to Noah, 14, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 10, with Megan Fox, and Kassius, 24, with Vanessa Marcil, shared in a September Instagram post that he was having a tough time doing things solo amid Burgess’ return to work.

Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency

The post was met with a lot of chatter online and eventually led to Green apologizing to Burgess for distracting from her time on DWTS.

“I’m incredibly lonely. I am just going through a lot,” the actor confessed in an Instagram video obtained by Entertainment Tonight following the incident. “It’s honestly way more than I could have ever mentally prepared myself for. She is my partner, she’s my best friend, and she’s gone.”

Green also spoke to Us Weekly on October 12, two weeks before Burgess’ elimination, where he further elaborated on the adjustment he and his family have had to make with Burgess back on the show.

“The Dancing with the Stars schedule is a pretty packed one. They have a lot of stuff that they do, so it’s not the time that I’m used to [having] with her,” Green said at the time. “It’s just taking getting used to… it’s the same thing when I’m working.”

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Still, Green told the outlet he plans to fully support his fiancée once DWTS goes on tour next year.

“She’s doing one week in February and one week in March. Just to go and do it,” the actor said, noting that he’s ready to “hold down the fort” at home. “Because she loves dancing and she absolutely should experience the fan reaction because she’s loved and people love the fact that she’s back, so she should go do it.”

“Then it’ll be the same thing when I’m gone doing something,” Green explained. “She’ll be holding down the fort. We are learning the trade-off of that.”

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