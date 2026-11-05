Zack Snyder Pays Tribute to Daughter Autumn 9 Years After Her Tragic Death at 20 Years Old

Christian Lora/Image Press Agency; X/Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder is honoring the memory of his late daughter Autumn nine years after her tragic death by suicide at just 20 years old by participating in a suicide prevention walk in her memory.

“A father’s love for his daughter never ends, even when her time here does,” Snyder, 60, captioned an image of a smiling Autumn alongside Henry Cavill‘s Superman on Instagram Wednesday, November 4.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing a child or the emptiness that lasts a lifetime,” he continued. “The years may pass, but the love, the memories, and the longing to have her here with us never fade.”

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention/Team Ironwill/Autumn Snyder

He went on to share that the Snyder family will be participating in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walk in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, November 7, as part of Team Ironwill in her honor.

“If you are able, please consider making a donation to support us as we walk to honor Autumn this Saturday,” he wrote in his caption, sharing that donations “help fund life-saving research, suicide prevention education, and support for families who know the unimaginable heartbreak of losing someone they love.”

Snyder concluded his message, “Autumn will always be my daughter, our heroic archer. She will always be loved and always be a part of everything I do.”

After Autumn’s death on March 12, 2017, Snyder and his wife, producer Deborah Snyder, stepped away from their roles on Justice League to spend time with family. Joss Whedon came on board to complete the film to a mixed fan response, with a four-hour “SnyderCut” released directly to HBO Max in 2021 after a fierce online campaign, per Entertainment Weekly.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention/Team Ironwill/Autumn Snyder

“In 2017, our lives were forever changed when we lost our beloved daughter and sister, Autumn,” Team Ironwill wrote on their team page. “Although years have passed, Autumn’s absence is something we feel and carry on a daily basis.”

“Through these walks, we hope to raise awareness and help end the stigma surrounding mental health,” the team’s message concluded. “We walk for Autumn. We walk for us. We walk for anyone silently struggling. You are not alone. You are never alone.”

At the time of this writing, the Snyders and Team Ironwill have raised nearly $12,500 toward their initial goal of $500, according to their team page.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

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