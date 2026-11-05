Khloe Kardashian Shares Clip of Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner Kissing Each Other on the Lips

Sophie Sahara/@sophiesahara/Mega; Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner shared an unexpected moment that has fans talking!

On Tuesday, November 3, Khloé Kardashian posted an Instagram carousel to mark Kendall’s 31st birthday. The post included a video of Kendall and Kylie, 29, dancing together, in which the supermodel can be heard yelling “Kiss me!” multiple times before she and the Kylie Cosmetics founder exchange a peck on the lips.

The clip was seemingly taken from the 818 founder’s 30th birthday celebration last year, which took place on the exclusive island of Mustique, according to Vogue.

KGC-34/starmaxinc.com/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Fans took to the comment section of Khloé’s post, weighing in on the video.

“Damn that kiss 😂,” one wrote.

“You kiss each other??? 😭🤢 that’s weirdddd,” a second stated.

Someone else defended the smooch, replying, “the same thing as a mother kissing their child, it’s a way of showing love.”

“Kylie is so drunk 😂😂😂,” another commented.

In her caption, Khloé, 42, called Kendall an “extraordinary woman” and gushed, “I love you more than you could even understand.”

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

As for Kylie, she also shared a sweet Instagram carousel filled with throwback photos of her and Kendall as kids to honor her birthday.

“I am who I am because of who you’ve been to me,” Kylie penned in the caption. “Happy birthday to my forever sister ostrich/deer cutie pie.”

Though Kendall threw a star-studded Halloween celebration ahead of her birthday at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, per Just Jared, it’s unclear how Kendall celebrated on the actual day this year. However, she did share a snap of a cake with a white horse in the middle and candles all around the perimeter of the dessert on her Instagram story.

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