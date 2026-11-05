‘Full House’ Actress Recalls Wardrobe Issue with Guest Star’s Manhood: ‘They Got a Note’

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One Full House guest star apparently gave the cast and crew a full view of his package while filming the ’90s sitcom.

Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on the TGIF staple, recalled an awkward moment from the show’s history on the latest episode of her How Rude, Tanneritos podcast with costar Jodie Sweetin.

The pair were discussing the show’s season 7 episode “Love on the Rocks,” in which Candace Cameron Bure‘s D.J. Tanner joined Kimmy and her love interest Keanu for a day of mountain climbing.

“This poor actor,” Barber, 50, said of guest star Brian Evans. “So originally he wasn’t wearing this jacket and it was just like his shirt and his bike shorts. But the bike shorts were a little tight and a little too revealing.”

“I don’t need to see all the information,” quipped Sweetin, 44.

“You don’t need that. So there was a note. They got a note. Costumes got a note from video village,” Barber continued, saying production had to “quickly find this jacket, a long jacket to cover areas.”

“Thank goodness they had this jacket at the ready and we’re moving on,” she added.

Jaxon / MEGA

Elsewhere in the podcast, Barber also expressed disgust over some of the makeout scenes she had to film with Evans as well.

“And of course, Kimmy and Keanu begin to make out. I really hated this episode for this. Like, it was too much kissing,” she shared. “I did not really enjoy, like, any part of this. I was so uncomfortable the whole episode. I hated all of it.”

She went on to say that it was so obvious to producers that she hated the kissing scenes that they surprised her with a sweet treat after filming.

“After the taping was over, after curtain call, I got back to my dressing room and there was a large bag of Hershey’s Kisses with a note attached from the producer saying, ‘Here are some kisses that you’ll actually enjoy,'” Barber explained.

Full House ran for eight seasons before it was revived as Fuller House and ran for another five seasons on Netflix from 2016 to 2020. Nearly everyone in the cast — aside from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred as Michelle Tanner — returned at some point for the reboot.

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