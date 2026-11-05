Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Emily Awbrey Reveals Why She Was ‘Scared’ to Watch ‘America’s Sweethearts’

emilyawbrey/Instagram

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Emily Awbrey is opening up about the unusual experience of watching herself get cut from the team on Netflix while simultaneously trying out for a second time.

Awbrey, 24, exclusively tells In Touch that season 3 of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders premiered in 2025 while she was back in training camp, making her nervous to watch her previous rejection play out onscreen.

“I was actually nervous to watch the show because here I am in the same environment that I was in, in the same hotel,” Awbrey explains. “I’m back at Omni. It’s like this weird deja vu feeling. And I can remember how I was feeling in those moments.”

“I was almost a little nervous to watch the show because I knew how much I had struggled in the show,” she continues. “And I was a little worried to see, I wasn’t sure how I was going to read on camera.”

Despite her initial hesitation, Awbrey says watching the season turned out to be beneficial.

“To see it played out and see myself go through these hard times, I’m actually going to say it was a positive experience because I can see how far I’ve come,” she adds. “And yeah, I was scared to watch it, but it ended up being a positive experience for me.”

Awbrey also reveals that she struggled with negative thoughts after being cut the first time, especially once she returned home to Oregon.

“I absolutely dealt with a lot of negative self-talk during training camp,” she admits. “And then I felt proud of what I had done at the very end of training camp when I got cut. And I was like, no, I’m going to do this again. And then you get home and you kind of fall into a bit of a rut.”

Awbrey says she started going to the gym and dance studio every day to prepare for another shot at making the team.

“You have to like, honestly, bet on yourself, which is the scariest thing ever,” she says. “But I just, I decided that this is something I want to make happen.”

Netflix

Now that she’s an official Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Awbrey hopes viewers will get to see her story play out when the next season of America’s Sweethearts hits Netflix.

“I can’t say, yeah, for sure you’re going to see this, but I can say they filmed a lot and I think, I hope, we’ll get to kind of come full circle and see that transition,” she says.

Awbrey is also taking part in a Dr. Pepper collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which features a collectible can dressed in a miniature version of the team’s iconic uniform.

“It was handcrafted by the very artisans who make our uniform. So the detail is spot on. It’s sitting in a little pom-pom as well,” she tells In Touch.

Because DCC members don’t get to keep their uniforms, Awbrey says the collectible is something she’ll treasure.

“And I’m just grateful to be a part of it and to get it my rookie year, I feel like is even more special because it’s like a time capsule I’ll have forever,” she says.

Read More From InTouch Weekly