Christa Pike’s Demand for Prison Transfer Slammed by Tennessee Officials After Botched Execution

Tennessee Department of Correction

Christa Pike will not be transferred to a low-security prison after her execution was botched, that is, if Tennessee officials have anything to say about it.

According to a new filing obtained by New York Post, the state is slamming the convicted murderer for allegedly thinking “she knows better than her treating providers and [Tennessee Department of Corrections] officials about how to treat her medical needs while keeping her safe and secure.”

The scathing remarks come one week after Pike’s legal team filed an emergency motion demanding that she be released from solitary confinement.

Pike, 50, has been “largely isolated in the prison’s medical ward, away from other people and the human connections that mean so much to me,” she shared in the filing.

However, the state shut down her request, claiming her behavior has not granted her the right to make such requests.

YouTube/Inside Edition

“She once tried to murder another inmate and was disciplined for an escape attempt. She therefore cannot pick and choose any housing assignment,” the state’s response read, according to the New York Post. “It should come as no surprise that maximum-security inmates cannot be allowed to roam a separate DJRC housing area that essentially operates as a nursing home.”

Pike — who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 1996 — was set to become the first woman executed in the state in more than 200 years in September. However, despite being administered two doses of pentobarbital, Pike survived.

She was hospitalized and remained unconscious for several days and still requires constant medical care as she continues to recover.

Read More From InTouch Weekly