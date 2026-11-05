Joanna Gaines Admits She Doesn’t Rewatch Her HGTV Show ‘Fixer Upper’: ‘Don’t Want to Relive it’

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Joanna Gaines isn’t interested in tuning into old episodes of Fixer Upper.

The interior designer, 48, appeared on the Thursday, November 5, episode of Kylie Kelce‘s Not Gonna Lie podcast and shared that it “shocks people” when they see her and husband Chip Gaines‘ five kids — Drake, 21, Ella, 20, Duke, 18, Emmie, 16, and Crew 8 — because they feel like they “froze in time,” last watching them on TV years ago. Fixer Upper ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018.

“And when I see those moments on the show — we don’t watch it, I can’t watch it. You know, I just don’t want to relive it,” she admitted. “But when I see my kids, I’m like, ‘How are they adults now?'”

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The TV personality also highlighted how her kids can go out in public now without being recognized.

“Back then when they were that age, and we were naive and didn’t know the world’s going to see them, people were noticing them left and right and it was a bit hard for my kids,” she explained. “I didn’t know I was signing them up for that. Once I knew, that’s when we pulled it.”

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“I just want my kids to feel like their own thing and not like, ‘Oh you’re Chip and Jo’s kids,'” she continued. “And so now seeing them as they get older and no one knows, it’s kind of fun to see them in this iteration. They’re going to our business and getting to be in it like a normal person. No one’s going to mess with them.”

After Fixer Upper concluded, the couple began their own network in 2022, and have since created multiple spinoff shows.

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