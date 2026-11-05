Travis Kelce Admits He’s ‘Excited’ to Spend the Holidays As a ‘Married Man’ to Taylor Swift

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Travis Kelce can’t wait to start making new holiday traditions with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 37, is already in the festive spirit, starring in Tommy Hilfiger’s 2026 holiday campaign alongside Jisoo, Josh Hart and Arón Piper.

While speaking to Women’s Wear Daily about the campaign, the NFL star shared what he’s looking forward to the most about the holidays.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” Kelce shared. “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

Kelce and Swift tied the knot this past July during a grandiose wedding at Madison Square Garden.

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According to a People insider, the July 3 ceremony was attended by over 1,000 guests, including stars like Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and many of Kelce’s teammates like Patrick Mahomes.

At the event of the summer, the bride and groom delivered 20-minute vows. The night continued with special performances from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, as well as memorable giveaways like luxury handbags, Cartier watches and a vintage Chevrolet Chevelle.

Swift and Kelce’ romance started three years ago, when the football player mentioned the singer on his New Heights podcast. During an episode that aired in July 2023, the NFL star had admitted to attempting to shoot his shot at her famous Eras Tour.

While attending the show in Kansas City, Kelce tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet, which is a common act at her concert amongst fans.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he confessed.

Two months later, reports said the two had started spending time together. They have been linked ever since.

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