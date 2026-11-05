Married at First Sight UK Canceled After Allegations Against Contestants

Photo Credit: Juliano Goncalves

The British version of Married at First Sight has been canceled by Channel 4 after being marred by allegations.

The reality show was plunged into crisis earlier this year after a BBC investigation revealed rape allegations from two female contestants on the show by their on-screen matches, while a third woman alleged a non-consensual sex act took place. The men involved have denied all the allegations against them.

The BBC reports that one woman reported that her on-screen husband raped her and threatened her with an acid attack; a second claimed she told the network she was raped by her on-screen husband, and Channel 4 still aired her episodes. Shona Manderson, the only woman who was identified on the BBC show, accused her onscreen husband of sexual misconduct.

Married At First Sight UK, which first aired in 2015, sees single contestants “marry” strangers after being matched by dating experts, with them meeting for the first time on their wedding day. Unlike American versions of the reality show, the couples do not legally marry.

After the first allegations were made public, Channel 4 removed all episodes from streaming services and removed the reality show’s social media channels.

There were concerns that the format of the series meant that some contestants could “lose touch with reality” due to limited contact with the outside world. The review, per The Independent, also found that some elements of the format “could implicitly put pressure on contributors to be intimate”.

According to The Guardian, a review of the current safeguarding of contestants said the show could continue if the production made changes to how they cared for cast members.

However, Priya Dogra, Channel 4’s chief executive, said implementing all the recommendations would mean a level of intervention, monitoring and supervision that would change the show too much.

Dogra said on Thursday: “MAFS UK has been enjoyed by millions of viewers, made possible by the willingness of its contributors to embrace the social experiment at the heart of the show and the many talented people involved in its production.”

“The recommendations are eminently sensible and feasible, but considering their wholesale implementation provoked fundamental questions about the editorial proposition of a show that, I believe, has now run its course over 10 years,” she added.

Season six of Married at First Sight was currently in production but will not be broadcast.

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