‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Zac Affleck Learned of Jen Affleck’s Divorce Filing Online

Instagram/Jen Affleck

The cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives delivers drama on and off camera.

According to a new report, Zac Affleck learned of his wife Jen Affleck‘s divorce filing when the news went viral on Wednesday, November 4.

One day after TMZ broke the story that the former Dancing with the Stars contestant, 27, had filed for divorce while pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, they reported that Zac, 30, was blindsided.

Despite the public surprise, Zac is reportedly “doing OK,”People reported on Wednesday. “He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids.”

While the cause of the split has not yet been addressed, the outlet added that Jen is focusing on her promotional duties for the spinoff series, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

The estranged couple met through the Mormon dating app, Mutual, in 2018. He later proposed at the Top of the Rock in New York City and the pair were married in June 2019.

Fans have watched as the couple struggled in their relationship through five seasons of the hit Hulu series. They clashed over Zac’s excessive gambling throughout season 1, and went through a brief separation while she was pregnant with their third child.

Instagram/Jen Affleck

After reconciling, Zac was a constant presence while Jen competed on Dancing with the Stars just weeks after giving birth to daughter Penelope, 16 months.

“There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors,” she told People in August, after announcing her fourth pregnancy. “But I do have to say, I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him.”

The pair also share daughter Nora, 5, and son, Lucas, 3.

Read More From InTouch Weekly