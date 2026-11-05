JonBenet Ramsey’s Brother Burke Breaks 10-Year Silence on Unsolved Murder: ‘I Didn’t Do It’

Burke Ramsey is breaking his silence about his younger sister JonBenét Ramsey‘s unsolved murder, making an emotional plea for investigators to finally identify her killer nearly 30 years after her death.

Burke was just 9 years old when his 6-year-old sister was found strangled to death inside the family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996.

Speaking from Petoskey, Michigan, near where he now lives, Burke, 39, described his sibling’s murder as the worst thing that has ever happened to him.

“It’s the most tragic, personal, awful thing to happen in my life… that anybody could imagine happening to them,” he told Daily Mail for a story published on Thursday, November 5.

“And it’s tough to have it come up every 10 years or so. It just brings all that pain back, you know. But I want this solved. So if this helps get this solved then OK, that’s fine.”

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JonBenét’s body was discovered seven hours after her family reported her missing. The young beauty pageant contestant had duct tape covering her mouth, an 8.5-inch skull fracture and a nylon cord tied around her neck.

A ransom note demanding $118,000 — the same amount of a bonus her father, John Ramsey, had received at work that year — was discovered on a staircase. Her body was found in the wine cellar in the basement.

Although early suspicions centered on the family, including parents, John and Patsy, DNA evidence that did not match any of the Ramseys eventually fueled questions about the possibility of an unknown male intruder.

Despite advances in DNA testing over the years, investigators have yet to identify a match. Burke believes that evidence remains the key to solving his sister’s murder.

“We need to find that match. It’s the best evidence we have,” he urged.

“It was underneath her fingernails and it didn’t match any of us. It’s probably the person who did it, you know, and it’s the best chance we have to solve this.”

Burke acknowledged that revisiting the details of JonBenét’s murder is difficult, but said he wants investigators to continue pursuing new testing.

“I don’t know much about the scientific nitty-gritty and it’s hard to learn the details of the case, because it is emotionally taxing. But they need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing.”

“Find the match. That will go a long way to bringing justice. It’s been 30 years and enough is enough,” he pleaded.

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Burke also addressed the longstanding conspiracy theories that have implicated him in his sister’s death, firmly denying any involvement by himself or his family. “The DNA says we didn’t do it. I know none of my family did it.”

“I didn’t do it,” he added, while pointing at himself. “You know, it’s like, stop. There was this energy looking at the family, but the DNA is sitting right there.”

No member of the Ramsey family was ever formally charged with a crime surrounding JonBenet’s death. However, in 1999, a Boulder County grand jury voted to indict John and Patsy on charges of child abuse resulting in death, according to court documents were released to the public in 2013, per CNN. Then-district attorney Alex Hunter, however, did not sign the indictment paperwork.

In 2008, then-district attorney Mary Lacy also wrote a letter apologizing to the Ramsey family and clearing them of suspicion, per ABC News.

Despite not disclosing whether he remains in contact with authorities, Burke described himself as an “open book” and said he “will do anything” to help investigators finally solve the case.

“I’ve told everybody everything I know. And if I can help in any way, I’m all ears,” he said, adding that he’s “trying to learn how to engage better.”

Burke also pushed back against the public’s longstanding portrayal of JonBenét as a beauty pageant contestant, explaining that his sibling was much more than her titles and appearances.

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Before her death, JonBenét had won several pageant titles, including Little Miss Colorado, National Tiny Miss Beauty and America’s Royal Miss, according to Daily Mail.

“That was only a small part of JonBenét’s life,” he explained. “She had a lot more to her than that. To me, she was just a normal sister who would slide down hills on boxes with me. We’d play in water together. Very normal stuff.”

As for his own life today, Burke said his goal is to “just try to have a good life.”

Burke has also endured the loss of his mother, Patsy, who died of ovarian cancer in 2006 at age 49. His father, John, has since married his third wife, fashion designer Jan Rousseaux.

“It’s hard for him too, you know,” Burke said of his father. “But he’s doing OK.”

Burke’s rare interview comes ahead of ABC’s upcoming 20/20 investigation into JonBenét’s death, conducted by Diane Sawyer, which is set to air Friday, November 6.

Meanwhile, Netflix is preparing an eight-part series titled The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey, premiering December 10. Melissa McCarthywill portray Patsy, while Clive Owen will portray John.

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