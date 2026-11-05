New Met Gala 2027 Theme Announced After John Galliano Controversy

Beyoncé at the 2026 MET Gala Costume Ball-Outside Arrivals, Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA

The Met Gala has unveiled its new theme for 2027. It comes after The Metropolitan Museum of Art was forced to pull the original John Galliano-themed exhibit and gala.

Per E!, the spring 2027 Costume Institute exhibition is “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday,” put together by Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton, Stephanie Kramer, and Emily Mushaben.

The announcement comes two months after Galliano stepped away from the Met Gala due to ongoing backlash over his past antisemitic and racist comments.

“After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano shared in an Aug. 31 Instagram post, as reported by the BBC. “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it.”

The fashion designer added that he did not want “to distract from the remarkable work” of the Met’s Costume Institute and said he recognized and respected that “an exhibition honoring my work would be painful for some”.

Galliano walking away from the exhibition meant the curators had to think quickly for a new theme. “I didn’t have a plan B,” Bolton told Vogue on Nov. 5. “It was really important to come up with an exhibition that wasn’t just a masterwork show or something that we could do a little bit more easily.”

The theme will ask those attending the Met Gala on May 3 to lean into the elevated everyday attire. For example, put their own gala-ready spin on T-shirts, jeans, and sweatshirts.

“I wanted it to be as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been,” Bolton added. “That was really important to me: to come up with an idea that wasn’t a substitute. And it had to have some sort of contemporary resonance.”

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