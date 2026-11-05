Tucker Wetmore Spotted Watching Ella Langley Perform as Romance Rumors Continue to Swirl

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Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore are fueling romance rumors once again after Wetmore was spotted watching her perform from the side of the stage.

In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, November 4, by fan @ivyolson, Wetmore, 26, was seen smiling as he watched Langley, 27, perform at last month’s RedWest Festival.

The clip showed Wetmore standing off to the side of the stage, his eyes seemingly fixed on the “Choosin’ Texas” singer as she entertained the crowd.

When another TikTok user asked when the footage was taken, the fan replied, “2 weeks ago,” placing the sighting around Langley’s Friday, October 16, performance at the festival.

Wetmore was also on the festival lineup, performing the following day, October 17, meaning he was at the event ahead of his own scheduled appearance.

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The sighting has added fresh fuel to speculation surrounding the two country stars, who have been romantically linked on and off for nearly a year.

The pair were first linked in December 2025 after they were photographed together in the British Virgin Islands. Wetmore later released a song called “Sunburn,” about a secret beachside hookup, which Langley performed with him in March 2026, further fueling romance speculation.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair dated before splitting in May. However, they were spotted together again in September, with outlets including TMZ and People reporting that sources confirmed the two were romantically involved.

“They were originally dating from February until she broke up with him a week before The Academy of Country Music Awards,” a source told the Daily Mail, adding that the “Choosin’ Texas” singer was “giving Tucker a hard time about talking to other girls and was checking his phone” during their earlier relationship.

“Ella has been known to be jealous and overly controlling with her boyfriends, which makes sense considering what she went through with Riley,” another insider claimed to the publication, referring to Langley’s alleged romance with Riley Green.

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According to the Daily Mail, Langley and Green first dated in 2024, around the time they were touring together and released their duets “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

The outlet claimed things “turned sour” between them after Green was spotted with fellow country singer Megan Moroney.

Despite the reported ups and downs, sources told the Daily Mail that Langley and Wetmore “are definitely back together” and insisted their relationship was not a “PR thing.”

Neither Langley nor Wetmore has publicly confirmed their current relationship status, but his latest appearance at her performance has only fueled speculation about the pair.

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