Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Rumors She and Travis Barker Have Split Up, Are Living Apart

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Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t splitting up, despite TikTok influencers suggesting otherwise.

At least that’s what the reality TV star, 47, insisted on the Thursday, November 5 episode of The Kardashians.

During the episode, the Blink-182 drummer’s other half was seen driving around town with her stepson Landon Barker and good friend Simon Huck, when she revealed her publicist had reached out to her regarding rumors of a breakup.

“[My publicist] wrote to me this morning. She’s like, ‘The magazine is saying that you and Travis don’t live together anymore and you are splitting up.’ She’s like, ‘Any truth?'” the mother of four explained to the pair.

“I go, ‘Tell them to print it. Just see what happens,'” she continued. “They know it is not true. They know they saw a dumb TikTok of someone who makes up fabricated stories.”

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Huck added that he sees “crazy, weird conspiracies about all of you guys” on social media, before exclaiming, “Also, all the AI [expletive] is insane.” After detailing an AI photo he saw of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber holding hands, he added, “I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s AI, you morons.'”

“And people believe it. It is so bizarre,” the Poosh founder added, before they switched topics.

Kourtney and Travis, 50, started dating in 2021, got engaged later that year, and had three weddings in 2022. They later welcomed sonRocky, 3, in November 2023.

In addition to son Landon, 23, the rocker also shares daughter Alabama, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is a father figure to Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana, as well. Kardashian also has three children — Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11 — with ex Scott Disick.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

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