Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault, Faces Significant Prison Time

Russell Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, UK. 4th November 2026. Photo credit: JWP/Mega / MEGA

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been convicted of one rape and three sexual assault counts after pleading not guilty.

51-year-old Brand faced three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault, per the BBC, Sky News and The Times. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from several women over the course of a decade.

Brand was found guilty of grabbing a woman’s breasts in a London bar in 2004, assaulting a woman at a London radio studio around the same time, raping a woman in 2009 after meeting her at a comedy show, and sexually assaulting a woman he worked with on a Channel 4 project in 2009.

After the final verdict, the trial judge said Brand should expect to serve jail time. “You’ve been convicted of a number of offenses including rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term,” Mr Justice Bennathan told the Get Him To The Greek actor, as reported by the BBC. “My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody.”

A statement from David Roberts, senior prosecutor in the London rape and serious sexual assault unit, says: “Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes,” as reported by the BBC.

“He was a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted regardless of whether consent was given or not,” Roberts continued. “As his career took off, he seized opportunities to assault the women around him.”

“Although his tactics varied, at the center of every assault was an abuse of power and sexual greed, with a complete disregard for the impact of his actions,” Roberts added before thanking the women who came forward.

The Metropolitan Police began investigating allegations against Brand after reporting by the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

“It is a powerful demonstration of why fearless, independent, investigative journalism in the public interest matters. We remain profoundly grateful to every woman who trusted the Channel 4 reporting team,” Louisa Compton, director of News, Digital and Audience Trust at Channel 4, said in a statement following Brand’s conviction.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day throughRAINN‘s National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

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