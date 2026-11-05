Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance With All Four of His Kids at Yeezy Fashion Show

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Kanye West stepped out with all four of his children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian for a rare family appearance at his latest Yeezy fashion show.

Photos obtained by In Touch show the 49-year-old rapper smiling alongside his children – North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7. Kanye had his arms around his eldest children, North and Saint, while his two younger kids stood in front of them.

North, a budding rapper herself, stood out with a bright blue wig that fell to her knees, paired with matching blue contacts. She completed the look with an all-black jacket, pants and boots, along with bleached eyebrows and stud piercings in her cheeks. The teen’s eccentric look has previously drawn attention.

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Meanwhile, Saint wore a gray monochromatic look that appeared to be from his fashion designer father’s line. Chicago similarly sported a beige ensemble consisting of a shiny jacket, matching pants and suede boots, while Psalm wore a matching gray outfit.

Kanye, for his part, opted for an all-leather ensemble, pairing black leather pants with a matching jacket. He accessorized with a belt featuring a gold tiger embellishment.

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The Yeezy runway show was held at the Yeezy Flagship Droam 1 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 4.

Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, was also in attendance. She wore a revealing beige jumpsuit that was zipped down to her navel, exposing her stomach and cleavage. North and Censori also posed for photographs together.

Kanye’s rare outing with his children comes amid Kim’s whirlwind romance with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. As In Touch previously reported, the Yeezy founder is “bitter” over his ex-wife’s new relationship.

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