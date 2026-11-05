Meghan Markle’s Brother Thomas Jr. Is a ‘Person of Interest’ in Dad’s Philippines Case

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Philippine authorities investigating Thomas Markle Sr. over explicit images involving children allegedly found on his property say they are now looking at his son, too.

As In Touch previously reported, Thomas Markle Jr. claimed he discovered boxes and computers holding thousands of allegedly explicit images of children at the Philippines home of his and Meghan Markle‘s estranged father, 82. On Thursday, November 5, Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Thomas Jr., 60, has been named a person of interest in the case.

“We have a witness [who says] underage girls were being brought to his house,” Remulla told reporters at a press conference, according to News5 Philippines. “We will investigate whether the son was involved in the crime.”

He added that focusing solely on the father would leave the investigation incomplete.

“To accuse the father only is only half the police work,” Remulla said. “There are signs that point that the son is involved in the crime as well but only as a person of interest so far.”

Authorities have not named Thomas Jr. as a suspect.

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Thomas Jr. has not yet responded to the development. Thomas Sr. has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

“That’s not true,” he told In Touch. “I did not have access to those computers for years. Those computers were in a storage unit managed by my son’s friends for years and were handled by several other people.”

Thomas Sr. is currently living in a care facility in Florida after leaving his Philippines home in May because of health problems.

Meghan, 45, who shares Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with Prince Harry, has said she learned of the “disturbing allegations” against her father in 2018.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” she said in a statement to NBC News.

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