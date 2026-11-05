‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Sarah Williams and John Shannon Split, and the Reunion Teaser Hints at Why

John Shannon and Sarah Williams/Instagram

The only couple to make it down the aisle on Love Is Blind season 11 has called it quits, and the upcoming reunion may reveal why.

Sarah Williams filed for divorce from John Shannon in Massachusetts on June 4, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The documents show that the pair tied the knot on March 25, 2025, and began living apart just over a year later, on April 15, 2026.

News of the split comes just days before the season 11 reunion premieres on Netflix on Saturday, November 8, and a teaser for the special has already sparked speculation among fans.

In the clip, which played at the end of the season finale, host Nick Lachey asks a cast member, “I’ll ask you point blank, did you cheat on your wife?”

The person he’s speaking to is not shown on camera. However, John is the only man from the season who left with a wife, E! News noted. The teaser later cuts to a shot of the women comforting a tearful Sarah.

The reason for the couple’s split has not been made public, and neither John nor Sarah has publicly addressed the divorce. Whether the reunion will shed light on what went wrong remains to be seen.

The news is a stark contrast to how their relationship played out on the Netflix dating series, where the pair seemed ready to commit to each other for life after getting engaged sight unseen.

Like other Love Is Blind seasons, season 11 was filmed long before it hit Netflix, meaning the couple’s marriage had already ended by the time fans watched them say I do’s.

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