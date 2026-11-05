Vivienne Jolie Reveals Eating Disorder Battle One Day After Legally Dropping Pitt From Her Name

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, is opening up about a battle she’s been facing outside of court.

According to Entertainment Tonight, just one day after legally dropping her 62-year-old famous father’s last name on Monday, November 2, the 18-year-old revealed she was hospitalized earlier this year for an eating disorder.

The admission came at Vivienne’s first solo art show in Los Angeles, titled “The Tulip Field” gallery exhibition, where, along with exhibiting her art, she shared a statement in which she opened up about her hospitalization.

According to ET, Vivienne had more than a dozen framed hand-paintings on display at the Tuesday, November 3, art show, which she simply signed V. Marcheline — using her middle name over either parent’s surname. In addition to the artwork, Vivienne featured journal entries she wrote while hospitalized, including one from April 2026 in which the 18-year-old wrote, “I want a hug so badly that my body just feels so tight.”

In another April entry, per ET, Vivienne wrote, “I feel so numb right now to everything, and if I eat, that numbness will stop, and that scares me more than anything.”

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In a May entry, Vivienne reflected on her time in the hospital, writing that she felt “so guilty” for being in treatment for so long. It’s unclear, however, how long exactly Vivienne was hospitalized for, or when she was released.

The health news comes just days after In Touch reported that the budding theater professional’s legal petition to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie had been approved in a Los Angeles court, two years after she began using Jolie professionally. Vivienne began using her 51-year-old mom’s last name as her stage name in 2024, after serving as a producer’s assistant on the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, which Angelina produced.

Vivienne is the latest of her siblings to make the name change after filing to drop her dad’s last name back in July, per Page Six, with the outlet citing “personal” reasons for the change. Her twin brother, Knox, also dropped their 62-year-old father’s surname, omitting it from his high school graduation certificate in June 2026. The 18-year-old has yet to legally change his name, however.

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Vivienne’s 20-year-old sister, Shiloh, also legally changed her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie in August 2024 shortly after she turned 18. As for Maddox, 25, and Zahara, 21, they legally dropped their father’s last name as well, earlier this year. Pax, 22, is the only Jolie-Pitt kid who has not publicly dropped or omitted their father’s last name — for now.

While Brad has yet to publicly speak on the name change, a source close to the situation told Entertainment Tonight that Angelina “is leaving the choice to change their last names entirely up to her children.”

“She is supportive of whatever they want to do but doesn’t want to influence them or draw any additional attention to the matter,” the source added. “She isn’t aware of any current plans for Knox or Pax to change their names but will support them either way.”

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