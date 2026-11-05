Harold Greene, L.A. News Anchor and Inspiration Behind Will Ferrell’s ‘Anchorman’ Look, Dead at 82

ABC7; Paramount Pictures

After 40 years in broadcasting and inspiring the look for one of film’s most iconic characters of all time, Los Angeles newscaster Harold Greene passed away on Tuesday, November 4. He was 82.

In a statement cited by the U.S. Sun, Green’s daughter Courtney posted on Facebook that her father had “signed off for the last time.” He is survived by Courtney and wife Charlene, along with extended family and friends, per Variety.

“My mom and I were by his side, and there was an extraordinary amount of love in the room,” Courtney wrote. “We have a feeling he’s already settling into the great newsroom in the sky, no doubt with a few suggestions on how things should be run.”

WENN Newscom/(Mega Agency

Throughout his four decade career, Greene worked as a news anchor across multiple L.A. stations including ABC7 Eyewitness News, KCAL 9 News and CBS 2 News. During the 1970s, he worked in San Diego for 10News after getting his start as a producer and reporter at KABC in 1970.

Across his career, Green picked up many accolades, including the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism Award, multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Mike Awards, Edward R. Murrow Awards, L.A. Press Club Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, per the U.S. Sun.

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While highly respected in his field, Greene’s signature style through the 1970s on television, which included a thick mustache, inspired Will Ferrell‘s visual approach to his own buffoonish broadcaster, Ron Burgundy, in the Anchorman films, per 10News.

According to the U.S. Sun, one of Green’s colleagues at 10News, Jack White, was asked to consult on the film. While looking through a scrapbook, the filmmakers saw photos of Greene and the rest is cinematic history. White was so struck by the resemblance, he told 10News, “The first time I saw Will Ferrell in make-up, I thought it was Harold Greene.”

Greene reportedly ran into Ferrell, 59, in Beverly Hills after the 2004 film’s release, per the U.S. Sun, and asked the actor if the character was modeled after him. Ferrell reportedly denied that any one newscaster was behind the character, instead insisting it was a blend of journalists.

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