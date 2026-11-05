Lead Physician Overseeing Christa Pike’s Botched Lethal Injection Hadn’t Placed IV Line in 13 Years

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More troubling details are emerging about Christa Pike‘s botched lethal injections.

The physician overseeing Pike’s execution on September 30, 2026, was Dr. Mark Fowler. He had also overseen the execution of death row inmate Tony Carruthers months earlier, which was called off after the medical team failed to properly insert an IV line, per a Wednesday, November 4 report in People.

In a 2025 deposition filing obtained by the outlet, Fowler admitted that he had not inserted a central IV line at any medical facility in years. He also said that he had not held privileges to perform the procedure at any medical facility since 2013.

Fowler had previously been called in to assist with Carruthers’ execution on May 21, 2026, after the IV team failed to establish the two peripheral IV sites needed to administer the lethal injection, according to a declaration filed by Carruthers’ lawyer, Maria DeLiberto of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

via Death Penalty Information Center

The declaration stated that Dr. Fowler, now 69, attempted to assist with Carruthers’ injection, but his attempts to insert a central line in two locations were unsuccessful. DeLiberto claimed her client was “guttarally groaning” and “clearly in pain.”

Gail A. Van Norman, M.D., a Professor Emeritus of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the University of Washington, also raised concerns about Fowler’s lack of experience in a declaration obtained by the outlet.

Based on Fowler’s deposition, Van Norman claimed Fowler “does not have the current experience or training that would be required to obtain or retain privileges to place central lines at many, if not most, major healthcare institutions today.”

Van Norman also claimed that Dr. Fowler’s method of inserting a central line, as described by Carruthers’ lawyer, was a “violation of the current standard of care.”

The revelations have raised further questions about the medical team’s handling of Pike’s execution.

“The investigation into why Tennessee keeps botching executions should have been launched in May when TDOC subjected Tony Carruthers to more than an hour of pain and suffering before his execution had to be called off,” said Kit Thomas, Deputy Chief of the Capital Habeas Unit for the Federal Public Defender, Middle District of Tennessee, per People.

“Christa Pike’s botched execution happened after state officials ignored our warnings about their flawed protocol,” Thomas continued. “These problems will keep happening until Tennessee takes meaningful steps to increase transparency, oversight, and accountability in the execution process. Executions must not resume until it does.”

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As In Touch previously reported, Pike’s lawyers have since revealed that she is suffering from a rare form of blood cancer that may have increased the risk of serious complications during her lethal injection.

“I’m not an evil, vicious person. I’m not unscrupulous. I’m not uncaring, and I’m not incompetent,” Fowler told New York magazine’s Intelligencer in an interview published on October 30. However, he argued that Pike should still be executed.

Pike remains incarcerated at Riverbend Maximum Institution in Nashville, Tennessee. She was sentenced to death for murdering Colleen Slemmer with her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, in 1995.

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