Roseanne Barr Lists L.A. Home for $1.3M, Says She ‘Fled California Because Democrats Are the Worst’

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Roseanne Barr wants to unload another L.A. home — and her reasoning may be political.

The Roseanne alum, 74, has listed her 3-bed, 2-bath, 1,613 sq ft property in the San Fernando Valley for $1,375,000, according to the listing viewed by In Touch. The actress purchased the single-story home, which has “sweeping canyon and treetop views,” in July 2021 for $1,300,00 million. The backyard includes a swimming pool and a covered patio.

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It seems Barr’s current home base is Texas, where she bought a place in 2022 on 27.26 acres.

On Monday, November 2, the comedian took to X, asking her fellow Texans to vote for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in the midterm election and claiming she left the City of Angels for political reasons.

“For my birthday tomorrow – please get out and vote for @KenPaxtonTX ! I already fled California because democrats are the worst — I and [sic] not looking to flee another state ruined by them. You can not vote your way out of DSA,” she wrote.

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Paxton, of course, lost the election to Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. The state also elected Democrat Gina Hinojosa to the governorship, Democrat Nathan Johnson won Attorney General, and Vikki Goodwin was elected Lieutenant Governor, as what has been dubbed a blue tsunami took over the country.

In May, Barr sold one of her Playa del Rey, California, pads for $1,925,000 that she purchased in 2007 for $1,650,000. However, she still owns another Playa del Rey home, which she purchased in 2005 for $2,110,000. The Golden Globe Award winner also owns properties in Hawaii.

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