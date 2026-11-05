Russell Brand Faces ‘Significant’ Prison Term After Rape and Sexual Assault Convictions

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Russell Brand is facing a “significant” prison sentence after being convicted of rape and multiple sexual assault charges involving four women.

The British comedian and actor, 51, was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, November 5, according to theAssociated Press.

Brand was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Judge JoelBennathan warned that Brand faces a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced on Monday, November 9.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, who had been free on bail throughout the proceedings, was taken into custody following the verdict.

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Prosecutors had described Brand as a ruthless, calculating and manipulative “sexual predator” during the trial, which involved allegations made by six women spanning a decade between 1999 and 2009.

The jury, consisting of eight men and four women, deliberated for more than eight hours over two days before reaching its verdict.

Following the conviction, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police praised the women who came forward.

“Today’s verdict is first and foremost a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them,” Furphy said in a statement.

“Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women,” he continued. “As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement.”

Brand had denied the charges, maintaining that his past sexual encounters were consensual.

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In a September 2023 Instagram video addressing the allegations, the former MTV host — who was previously married to Katy Perry, and is now married to Laura Gallacher — acknowledged his past promiscuity but insisted he had never engaged in nonconsensual relationships.

“As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he said at the time. “Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.”

“I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well,” he continued. “And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

Brand is scheduled to return to court on Monday for sentencing.

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