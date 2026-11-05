Florida Plane Crash Victim Remains With Palm Beach County Medical Examiner as Passenger IDs Confirmed

X/prolific369; The Palm Beach Post

Recovery efforts continue at the site of the fatal plane crash that took the lives of all nine aboard a private Learjet 60 in Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday, November 1, with forensic efforts positively identifying all nine victims.

According to a story published by BocaNewsNow.com on Wednesday, November 4, human remains continue to be collected at the scene of the crash, with officials reporting in a statement, “To date, forensic analysis has not identified any unknown victims given the location of the incident.” This confirms reports that no one on the ground died in the crash.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Unit have been working alongside the department’s Forensic Sciences Division, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, at the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct forensic examinations of all remains recovered at the crash site, per the statement.

Anthony Robinson/Facebook

According to the statement, “all official next of kin notifications of the victims have been made by PBSO,” while the Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing the reunification process.

The identities of all nine individuals have been forensically confirmed, per the statement, including pilot Jeffrey Gregory, 55, and copilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20.

The seven passengers included tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, 44, his wife Helen Sharp, 40, and their two children Emma, 4, and Charles, 2. The family’s nanny Ana Maria Ramirez Cetina, 24, was also onboard, as were two family friends, Rachel Reed, 38, and Rowan Charmi Fehr Toews, 28.

As In Touch reported, the families of those lost had already confirmed many of their identities with heartbreaking tributes, including a former instructor who called 20-year-old copilot Filgueiras “the most naturally gifted pilot” he’d ever taught. Filgueiras, whose voice was heard communicating with air traffic control, was the first identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is still investigating the crash, which began when the pilots reported encountering ice and moderate turbulence at 35,000 feet and sought permission to climb to 37,000 feet before the situation swiftly deteriorated and the plane plummeted.

The Board’s preliminary findings indicate the aircraft broke apart before impact, but a cause for the disaster has not been determined. Investigators are examining the aircraft, weather conditions, and available flight data as they work to piece together what happened.

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