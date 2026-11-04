Kelsey Grammer’s Ex Camille Believes She Must ‘Publicly Shame’ Him ‘Into Behaving Like a Decent’ Dad

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Kelsey Grammer‘s ex-wife Camille Grammer called him out on social media for forgetting their daughter Mason‘s 25th birthday and it’s plunged his world into utter chaos, a source tells In Touch.

“Having Camille go after him like this and try to publicly shame him is his worst nightmare,” reveals the source. “Obviously, her accusations sound very bad, but no one believes that Kelsey would have done something to purposely hurt Mason. He loves her the way he loves all his children.”

On October 26, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 58, posted a photo to Instagram of Kelsey, 71, holding Mason as a baby but covered his face with an image of a clown. “A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “Three days later, and still not a call or a text.”

“You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off,” Camille — who also shares son Jude, 22, with the Cheers star — continued. “Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most.”

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In her post, Camille also took aim at Kelsey’s wife Kayte Walsh, with whom he shares four children, daughter Faith, 14, and sons Gabriel, 12, James, 9, and Christopher, 12 months.

“A stepmother should want to encourage a healthy, loving relationship between a father and his daughter,” Camille wrote. “Sadly, from my perspective, that hasn’t been Mason’s experience. Instead, she has felt increasingly excluded from her father’s life and home.”

The former Real Housewife, who was married to Kelsey from 1997 to 2010, “isn’t backing down” either, In Touch‘s source notes. “She feels her daughter has been wronged and she wants to see some changes and she feels like the only option is to go public with this and shame Kelsey into behaving like a decent father.”

The six-time Emmy winner also shares daughter Spencer, 43, with ex-wife Doreen Alderman and daughter Greer, 34, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

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