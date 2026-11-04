Miranda Kerr Reveals Why She Was Too ‘Anxious’ To Return for Victoria’s Secret 2026 Show

Miranda Kerr is one of the most famous Victoria’s Secret Angels, but she was noticeably absent at this year’s show.

The Australian model gained her wings in 2007, walking the runway six times. But Kerr has not appeared in the lingerie brand’s famous shows since 2012.

She admitted she was “humbled and honored” to be invited to join the likes of Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kylie Jenner on the glittery runway.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the mother of four admitted: “I was really, seriously considering it.”

So what stopped her from donning those wings once more? “I got really excited, but then I got kind of anxious… I was meditating and fell into how I’m actually going to feel when I’m up there in my underwear,” the 43-year-old candidly admitted.

Kerr said the “knot” in her stomach disappeared when she turned down the decision.

“I’m 43. I have four boys. I got this knot in my stomach and as much as I try to meditate and ease it, it was still there. The only way I could resolve that is to say, ‘You’re not going to do the show.’ How do you feel now?” she told the podcaster.

While Kerr did not attend the iconic fashion show, she tuned in to watch, which included performances from the likes of Katseye and Tate McCrae. She told a story about how one of her sons asked her what she was watching, and she told him it was “what Mommy used to do.” Her other son then asked, “What do you mean you used to do that?”

The Aussie has recently opened up about her secret health battle with proctitis, a bowel issue which means the model has to be “specific” about her diet in the hopes of avoiding inflammation.

“This is what I do for me because I’ve had my blood taken and I’ve had issues for, oh my goodness. I had proctitis. It’s an inflammatory bowel thing, so I have to be really specific about what I eat,” she told Australia’s Stellar magazine, via The Independent.

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