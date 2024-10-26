What Allegations Are Made Against Chris Brown in ‘History of Violence’ Documentary? Details

Investigation Discovery’s new documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence , which premiered on October 27, 2024, explores the R&B singer’s legal troubles through the years, including allegations of physical assault and sexual abuse.

“ Chris Brown: A History of Violence charts Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse,” according to a press release from ID.

‘Chris Brown: A History of Violence’ Explores His Domestic Violence Case With Rihanna

The documentary largely focuses on the “No Air” singer’s infamous 2009 domestic violence incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna . On February 8, 2009, the “Umbrella” hitmaker was hospitalized after an argument with Chris led to a physical altercation in which he left severe injuries on her face. He turned himself into the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire station and was booked under suspicion of making criminal threats.

Did Chris Brown Get a Tattoo of Rihanna on His Neck? Rumor Explained

On June 22, 2009, the dancer pleaded guilty to felony assault and accepted a plea deal, agreeing to community labor, five years of probation and domestic violence counseling. A judge later retained a five-year restraining order that prevented Chris from going within 50 yards of Rihanna, or within 10 yards at public events. The order was later modified in 2011 to allow both singers to attend awards shows together. Chris’ probation ended in March 2015.

Chris spoke out about the assault in 2016, explaining in the Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life documentary that he felt like a “monster” and that their argument would "haunt me forever.”

"I remember she was trying to kick me. It was just her just being upset. But then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like, I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock. Why the hell did I hit her? From there, she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face, so it enraged me even more. It was a real fight in a car,” he said, adding of the photo of her injuries that police later showed him, "I look back at that picture and I'm like, 'That's not me, bro.’ I hate it to this day.”

What Other Allegations Were Made Against Chris Brown in the Documentary?

Chris’ history of alleged violence does not only include the 2009 incident with Rihanna, and the documentary explores other claims that have been made about the Stomp the Yard star.

In 2015, Chris was accused of assaulting a woman in Denver, Colorado. The victim dropped the charges due to fans tracking her down on social media.

The following year, another woman named Liziane Gutierrez sued Chris for assault. She claimed that she was backstage at his concert in Las Vegas and later went to his hotel suite, where she allegedly saw cocaine, weed and pills. The woman claimed that Chris was “acting weird” and snapped a photo of him with her phone, despite being told that phones were not allowed. The “Superhero” singer allegedly punched the woman in the face in response, had her phone confiscated and had her escorted from the room. Chris’ reps maintained that the allegations were “unequivocally untrue.” The case was reportedly suspended after it was determined that there was not sufficient evidence to pursue misdemeanor battery and theft charges.

A Woman Claimed Chris Brown Raped Her While Aboard Diddy’s Yacht

A separate woman, who is only known as Jane Doe in the documentary, claimed that Chris raped her while she was on board Sean “Diddy” Combs’ yacht in 2020. In Chris Brown: A History of Violence , Jane claimed that in December 2020, she traveled to Miami with a friend. Once there, she alleged that she received a phone call from someone she knew and invited her to Diddy’s yacht.

When Jane arrived, she said she noticed Chris was there and claimed that she felt that it was a “sign.” She thought Chris could "maybe be able to help me or guide me or give me some advice.”

“We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird," Jane claimed. "I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."

She continued, "I remember I did lay back and I'm like, 'Why can't I get up?' Next thing I know he was on top of me and I couldn’t move and I said 'No' and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me.”

While in tears, Jane alleged that Chris ejaculated inside her and said she was “disgusted.” She also claimed that the “Under the Influence” artist texted her afterward and asked her to take the Plan B pill.

See Chris Brown’s Star-Studded Dating History: His Exes and Girlfriends

The judges ultimately dismissed her case “without prejudice” in 2022 and cited "lack of prosecution,” according to an article published by People on October 25, 2024. Jane’s lawyers also reportedly stopped representing her once they discovered that she had continued texting Chris after the alleged incident happened, according to an article published by Rolling Stone in March 2022.

However, Jane claimed that the only reason she continued communicating with Chris was to “get more clarity.”

Chris’ attorneys denied all claims mentioned by Jane in the documentary and said they were “completely fabricated.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.