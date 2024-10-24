Open in App
    • In Touch Weekly

    Sutton Foster Files for Divorce From Ted Griffin as Sources Say She ‘Fell in Love’ With Hugh Jackman

    By Alyssa Norwin,

    1 days ago

    Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from husband Ted Griffin . Page Six was first to report that the actress asked for an uncontested divorce in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 22, nearly 10 months after In Touch exclusively revealed that she was romancing her Broadway costar Hugh Jackman .

    Sutton, 49, married Ted, 53, in October 2014 and they adopted a baby girl, Emily, in 2017. The Younger star was previously married to Christian Borle from 2006 until 2009. Hugh, 56, was married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years when they announced their separation in September 2023. The two are still legally married and have two adult children.

    “[Sutton and Hugh] have been inseparable,” a source exclusively tells In Touch . “Everyone in the theater world has seen the chemistry between them. It was only a matter of time before the truth came out.” The insider also says that Sutton and Hugh’s connection was “something no one saw coming” and that “they fell in love.” Now that the actors have ended their marriages, “it’s only a matter of time” before they “confirm the truth” that they’re together, according to the source.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCUaS_0wKEGCDl00

    Hugh and Sutton starred in The Music Man on Broadway together from December 2021 until January 2023. Nearly a year after the show ended, sources exclusively told In Touch in December 2023 that the stars’ “romance is an open secret on Broadway.”

    “[Hugh] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her,” the insider dished. “He followed her around like a puppy.” The source added that Sutton is “absolutely giddy” around Hugh and said he impressed her by “always [treating] Sutton like SHE was the star” of the play. “She was moved by that,” the insider explained. “He insisted that they shared equal billing above the title of the show.”

    Inside Hugh Jackman’s Dating History After Deborra-Lee Furness Split

    In 2022, Sutton gushed over working with Hugh, telling Variety , “He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous. And all of that is true. He disarms everyone and he doesn’t make anything about him. And he’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’ But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

    She reiterated those feelings in an interview with Broadway.com . “He’s so incredibly generous to everyone around him,” Sutton admitted. “The greatest thing that happened out of this whole experience is that I have a new friend – who happens to be Hugh Jackman.”

    Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2024: Stars Who Broke Up and Divorced

    In June, she also told People , “He’s one of the greatest guys ever. An incredible costar. And, yeah, I think everyone already knows that, though.”

    Earlier this year, Sutton starred in Sweeney Todd on Broadway for a 12-week limited engagement. She is currently playing Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress at the Hudson Theatre in New York City. Meanwhile, Hugh reprised his role as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine in July. He is now filming Song Sung Blue alongside Kate Hudson .

    Shelliann
    8h ago
    you know it's real when the article uses the words " besotted with each other" 🤣
    Guest57
    13h ago
    Here's to hoping 3's a charm for her, otherwise look out Hugh!
