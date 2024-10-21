Open in App
    • In Touch Weekly

    Priscilla Presley’s Ex-Pal Reveals Elvis’ ‘Secret’ Grandchild in Florida Amid Business Lawsuit

    By Beth Shilliday,

    1 days ago

    A former friend of Priscilla Presley claimed the actress and her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley, have a secret grandchild who is living in Florida, according to court paperwork obtained by In Touch on Monday, October 21.

    Brigitte Kruse made the allegation in an amended complaint on October 17, in her legal battle with Priscilla, 79, who sued her former business partner in July for $1 million, claiming elder abuse .

    "Presley still has deep personal ties to Florida. Her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley , lived in Florida, in addition to a grandchild (the grandchild of Elvis and Presley), who still resides in Florida today," Brigitte's complaint stated. That would imply that the former couple's late only child, Lisa Marie, had a secret child in addition to the four children the public knows about.

    Lisa Marie shared daughter Riley Keough and late son Benjamin Keough with first husband Danny Keough . The pair married in October 1988 and divorced in 1994.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dg5sB_0wGBFpEo00

    The "Lights Out" singer married late pop superstar Michael Jackson in May 1994, three weeks after her divorce from Danny, 59, was finalized. The former couple divorced less than two years later, in August 1996, and did not have any children together.

    Lisa Marie married third husband Michael Lockwood in January 2008. They welcomed twin daughters Finley and Harper on October 7, 2008. Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences," although the divorce wasn't legally finalized until 2021.

    Elvis and Priscilla's only child died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54. Lisa Marie's cause of death was later determined to be from a sequelae of small bowel obstruction.

    Lisa Marie never spoke of having a secret child during her lifetime or in her memoir , From Here to the Great Unknown , which she began writing prior to her death and was completed by daughter Riley, 35. The book was published on October 8.

    Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘From Here to the Great Unknown’: Memoir Revelations

    Brigitte filed the complaint in her breach of contract lawsuit against Priscilla, who is trying to get the lawsuit by her former business partner dismissed by claiming she doesn't have connections to Florida.

    It went on to state that the former Dallas star continues to visit the Sunshine State on a "frequent basis."

    "Presley was shopping for a permanent home in the Palm Beach area. Presley demanded that her belongings be moved to Florida, where they were stored for her at no cost to help get the move started," the court documents stated. "Presley has been to Florida repeatedly in the year before the complaint was originally filed and continues to visit on a frequent basis."

    On October 19, writer Tony Ortega broke the news about the lawsuit that mentioned the alleged secret grandchild in his Substack account, The Underground Bunker .

    Tony, 61, who had chronicled Lisa Marie's time with the Church of Scientology, pointed out, "We know that Lisa's daughter Riley Keough lives in California, not Florida and that her son Ben died in 2020."

    He continued, "The lawsuit does mention Riley a couple of times, but it is clear that the grandchild in Florida they are referring to is not Riley. Lisa’s younger twin daughters, Harper and Finley, live with their father Michael Lockwood in California."

    Riley Keough’s Net Worth After Becoming Sole Heir of Graceland

    "The lawsuit, in other words, is implying that Lisa had another, previously unknown, child who lives today in Florida, and that this existing grandchild is part of the reason that Priscilla has definite ties to the state," Tony explained.

    Priscilla claimed in her lawsuit against Brigitte that she and several other former business associates bilked her out of $1 million, the same amount the Elvis and Me author claimed was stolen from her.

    “This action arises out of a meticulously planned and abhorrent scheme by the Defendants in this action to prey on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing that they would take care of her (personally and financially), while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had,” the court paperwork obtained by In Touch read.

    It named Brigitte, Kevin Fialko , Vahe Sislyan , Lynn Walker Wright and Priscilla Presley Partners as defendants in the case.

    NoName
    2h ago
    I doubt this has any validity.
    The bright light
    3h ago
    Who is this child?
