    Amal Clooney and Ines de Ramon Are ‘Best Friends’ Since Brad Pitt and George Clooney Introduced Them

    By Nicholas Erickson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEgs0_0wEZxUgx00
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Ocean’s 11 stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney may regret the day they introduced their two ladyloves to each other!

    George’s wife, Amal Clooney, and Brad’s new live-in girlfriend, Inés de Ramon, have turned the tables on the Hollywood hunks, and are now the ones calling the shots, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

    “Amal and Inés are strong, accomplished ladies who are giving the boys a run for their money,” the insider spills. Although another pal dismisses chatter the two gals run the show, the insider adds: “When the four of them are together, anything Brad and George want to talk about, the girls can keep right up.”

    The source says they’re much better educated and more worldly than the average Tinseltown sidepiece. Amal, 36, is an Oxford-educated international lawyer and Inés, 31, grew up in France and graduated from the University of Geneva before becoming a successful businesswoman and jewelry designer.

    They both speak multiple languages and often carry on side conversations in French, which drives Brad, 60, and George, 63, nuts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InWPV_0wEZxUgx00

    According to the insider, “From the first moment Inés and Amal met, they got along well. They are both truly knowledgeable when it comes to current affairs, sports and politics.”

    “It’s often difficult for Amal to meet someone she can relate to, and she immediately found Inés easy to like,” says the source. “Ever since the guys introduced them, they have been best friends, calling each other regularly, texting and planning for the next time the foursome can get together.”

    The Clooneys have even invited Brad and Inés to spend time with them over Thanksgiving, as Amal wants to introduce her new pal to their seven-year-old twins.

    “After spending time with Alex and Ella, who are great kids, it’s possible Brad and Inés might be ready to start a family of their own!” the insider speculates.

