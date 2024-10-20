Open in App
    • In Touch Weekly

    Amy Robach Living With T.J. Holmes Is ‘Proving to Be Quite an Adjustment’: ‘Big Personalities’

    By Nicholas Erickson,

    2 days ago
    Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

    Ousted former GMA hosts and notorious cheaters Amy Robach, 51, and T.J. Holmes, 47, have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together — but a source exclusively tells In Touch Amy’s having second thoughts.

    “The new living arrangement hasn’t been as seamless as either hoped,” the source, who is close to the pair, spilled.

    “Moving in is a huge step and it’s proving to be quite an adjustment for both of them. With their big personalities, the tension is starting to build!”

    A concerned pal worries after they already lost their spouses and high-profile T.V. gigs, “to think they might also lose each other in the end would be unimaginable!”

