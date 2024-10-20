Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • In Touch Weekly

    ‘Devastated’ Priscilla Presley Forced to Relive the Horrors of Lisa Marie’s Life Through New Memoir

    By Nicholas Erickson,

    2 days ago

    Lisa Marie Presley ’s loved ones are finding her memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown , beyond painful to process, despite their show of support. While they all feel the singer, who died at 54 in January 2023, could have survived, Priscilla ’s taking the brunt of the guilt as she’s forced to relive her daughter’s horror stories all over again.

    “Of course, they would never deprive Lisa Marie of telling her story when she was alive,” a source exclusively tells In Touch . “It was her wish to come out and they supported and championed her and no one tried to block it, but that doesn’t mean it’s not horrendous to bear.”

    “Priscilla’s perhaps taking it worse than anyone.”

    Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘From Here to the Great Unknown’: Memoir Revelations

    In her memoir, Lisa Marie describes her crippling battle with opioid addiction, as well as other traumatizing anecdotes from her life.

    Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough , who helped complete the memoir after her mother’s death, said that she began taking opiods to treat the recovery pain after having twins Harper and Finley via C-section.

    “It took more and more to get high,” the late singer wrote, “and I honestly don't know when your body decides it can't deal with it anymore. But it does decide at some point.”

    “I just wanted to check out. It was too painful to be sober.”

    At the peak of her addiction, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley wrote that her pill popping had “escalated to 80 pills a day.”

    In one harrowing episode, Lisa Marie describes being sexually assaulted at age 10 by her mother Priscilla’s then-boyfriend, Michael Edwards .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OolVj_0wEZuTLV00

    “He was putting his hand on my chest and saying a man’s going to touch here, there, he put his hand between my legs, and he said they’re going to touch you here. I think he gently kissed me and then left that night,” she wrote.

    Allegedly, she told her mom about the incident, prompting Priscilla, 79, to confront Edwards. He apologized to Lisa Marie, telling her “I’m so sorry, but in Europe that’s how they teach the kids so that’s what I was doing.”

    Edwards has since denied Lisa Marie's claims. “These claims are absolutely untrue. I never molested Lisa Marie and am shocked at the suggestion that I did," he said in a statement to In Touch . "I was encouraged to embellish a harmless anecdote about Lisa Marie in my memoir from the 1980s and now regret that I did. I understand that these stories sell books, but the notion that I molested Lisa Marie is just a fabrication.’’

    His daughter, Caroline Van Zandt , stood by her father while issuing her own statement. “Lisa Marie and I were close friends throughout my father’s relationship with Priscilla. We were confidants, like sisters, sharing all our secrets and complaining about our parents as typical teenagers do. I have kept many notes and letters from Lisa Marie during those years and she never stated or insinuated that my dad touched her inappropriately," she told In Touch . "When she told me about my dad walking into her room, we then addressed and resolved the issue as a family. Those who know Priscilla and her fierce protectiveness of her family understand she never would have tolerated any sort of behavior like that. I’m disappointed and sad that these claims are being made.’’

    The source says the guilt of reading about her daughter's lowest lows and most painful memories is almost too much for Priscilla to take.

    “Her friends say she’s reenacting events of her daughter’s life, including the sexual assault that happened when Lisa Marie was barely into her teens. There’s nothing she can do now except grieve for her daughter and pray that she’s at peace in heaven alongside Elvis.”

    Who Will Inherit Graceland? The Home's Future After Lisa Marie's Death

    With Priscilla holding her head in her hands, Riley has taken on the responsibility of helping her family through the process of reliving all of the nightmare’s Lisa Marie endured throughout her life.

    “Riley’s really stepped up to the plate and been the virtual matriarch of the family, which is just as well because it’s so overwhelming for Priscilla , anyone can see that.”

    “People in their inner circle are grateful Riley’s taken over the burden as it’s not something Priscilla can cope with. She’s still so raw and devastated over Lisa Marie’s death.”

    Comments / 140
    Add a Comment
    caicedo luz
    8h ago
    my heart goes out to the children
    Renee Poulin
    11h ago
    I call BULLSHIT!! Lisa Marie had no reason to lie about it so many years later. This is Priscilla trying to play the bereaved mother now, but then she (Priscilla) was too busy chasing dick and trying to become a serious actress to be watching after and taking proper care of her daughter. I don’t give a fuck who you are, if you are a divorced woman and have a young daughter or daughters in your home, you are beyond stupid to let a man live with you, or have access to your home while your daughter or daughters are home alone. Surprise AND shock, but there are men out there who will date the Mom just to get access to her daughter.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lisa Marie Presley wrote in her new memoir that getting an abortion was the 'stupidest thing' she ever did and that she later 'schemed' to get pregnant again with Danny Keough
    Insider11 days ago
    Presley Family Agony: Priscilla 'Left Totally Broken and Shattered' After 'Being Kept out of the Loop' Over Tragic Daughter Lisa Marie's Heartbreaking Posthumous Memoir
    RadarOnline21 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley Says It’s 'Unbelievable' Her Twin Granddaughters Are 16: 'I Still See Them as Little Children' (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Popular ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ actor dies
    Cleveland.com12 days ago
    Riley Keough Reveals Chilling Facts About The Day Her Grandfather Elvis Presley Died
    DoYouRemember?14 days ago
    Most Beautiful Woman in the World, According to Science
    Mens Journal27 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com3 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Ben Affleck Told He’ll ‘Never Get Rid’ of Jennifer Lopez as He Stresses During Cigarette Break: ‘I’ve Never Seen Such a Downtrodden Person’
    thenerdstash.com18 days ago
    Kris Jenner's Ex-Husband Robert Kardashian Was Allegedly Obsessed With 'Kinky' Priscilla Presley
    Inquisitr.com5 days ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture5 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Bold and the Beautiful: Finn Mistake Could End His Marriage
    Vipul Sharma16 hours ago
    What were Elvis Presley’s last words to his daughter Lisa Marie?
    The Commercial Appeal10 days ago
    Meghan Markle 'Lying' About Daughter Lilibet's Name Reportedly Made The Queen 'Outraged,' New Royal Book Says
    shefinds3 days ago
    King Charles Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer, Given Two Years to Live: Report
    The Hollywood Gossip6 days ago
    Father of Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea’s Children Rushes to Court After Her Neglect Arrest
    In Touch Weekly14 hours ago
    Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Boyfriend Ken Urker Admits That Their Pregnancy ‘Was Very Much Too Soon’
    In Touch Weekly4 days ago
    Mom killed, dismembered, and cooked; Toddler thrown in the trash after horrific death – TCN Sidebar
    True Crime News3 days ago
    Lisa-Marie Presley Was the Sole Beneficiary of Elvis’ Estate—Take a Look at Her Fortune Before She Died
    StyleCaster13 days ago
    Princess Diana's Nieces Lady Amelia, Eliza Spencer, and Kitty Spencer Match in Icy Blue Gowns to Support Prince William at the Centrepoint Awards
    Marie Claire US4 days ago
    Priscilla Presley’s Ex-Pal Reveals Elvis’ ‘Secret’ Grandchild in Florida Amid Business Lawsuit
    In Touch Weekly12 hours ago
    '30s star suffered two nervous breakdowns, lobotomy after facing a series of tragedies: book
    Fox News2 days ago
    Riley Keough breaks down in tears as Oprah Winfrey plays recording of late mom Lisa Marie Presley
    The Mirror US13 days ago
    Lisa Marie Presley Memoir Reveals Why She Kept Son Benjamin's Body on Dry Ice for 2 Months After His Death
    People13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Devastated Simon Cowell says ‘every tear shed is a memory of you’ in heartbreaking tribute to Liam Payne
    The US Sun3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy