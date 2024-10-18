Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • In Touch Weekly

    Niall Horan Breaks Silence on Liam Payne’s Death: ‘Fortunate’ I Got To See Him Recently

    By Alyssa Norwin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOuv5_0wC7xp3T00
    Getty

    Niall Horan is devastated by the passing of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. The “Slow Hands” singer reacted to the news on Friday, October 18.

    “I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real,” he wrote. “Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure. All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the stupidest of things, keeping coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.”

    Liam attended Niall’s concert in Argentina on October 2, just two weeks before he died in the South American country on Wednesday, October 16. Niall, 31, reflected on this in his post. “I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently,” he added. “I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking. My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother.”

    Ahead of the concert, Liam posted a video to Snapchat where he discussed the possibility of reuniting with his longtime friend. “We’re going to Argentina,” Liam, who was 31 when he died, said in the video, referring to himself and girlfriend Kate Cassidy. “One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan’s playing down there and I think we might just go and say hello. It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk.”

    Fan videos from the concert showed Liam dancing and singing along to Niall’s music throughout the show. He also posted a photo with Niall after the show on Snapchat with the caption, “Reunited,” according to Us Weekly.

    Liam and Niall were put into One Direction with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik on The X-Factor in 2010. The group disbanded at the beginning of 2016 when they announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus and the members began pursuing solo careers.

    In 2017, Liam and Niall reunited at KIIS-FM’s Jingle Ball concert in California. They were both performers at the star-studded event and took photos together backstage. The following year, they posed for pics with Liam’s then-girlfriend, Cheryl (formerly known as Cheryl Cole) at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGAlW_0wC7xp3T00
    Getty

    The “Strip That Down” singer stayed in Argentina after attending Niall’s concert. Kate, 25, revealed that she flew back to the United States on October 14, two days before her boyfriend died.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InWPV_0wC7xp3T00

    Liam died from sustaining “extremely serious injuries” after a fall from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires. When authorities arrived at the scene, they determined that his injuries were “incompatible with life,” Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti confirmed, adding that the emergency medical team found a “fracture in the base of his skull.”

    Liam’s preliminary autopsy concluded that he died from multiple injuries that led to “internal and external hemmorhaging,” per forensic pathologists Santiago Maffia Bizzozero and Victor Roberto Cohen.

    In a 2023 interview with Today, Niall revealed that the members of One Direction were still close. “We were just having a great time,” he gushed. “We always used to say we’re normal people doing an abnormal job, which is a good outlook to have.”

    Meanwhile, Liam publicly said some negative things about his former bandmates in public interviews, but backtracked and apologized in 2023. “My own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, I took shots at everybody else, which is wrong,” he said in a YouTube video. “So, obviously, I want to apologize for that because that’s definitely not me. When I needed them most they kind of came to my rescue.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy’s Dad Reveals She Is ‘Grieving’ After Singer’s Death
    In Touch Weekly3 days ago
    Kate Cassidy’s final Instagram post with Liam Payne has fans in tears as they say ‘he looks so happy’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Liam Payne Confessed Something About One Direction Before His Death
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi ‘Having to Go to Extreme Measures’ to Care for Chicken Flock
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Liam Payne's Devastated Dad Geoff Seen in Buenos Aires After Son's Death
    TMZ2 days ago
    Matt Lauer ‘Convinced Now Is His Moment to Reclaim the Throne’ at ‘Today’ Amid Hoda Kotb Exit
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Amy Robach Living With T.J. Holmes Is ‘Proving to Be Quite an Adjustment’: ‘Big Personalities’
    In Touch Weekly14 hours ago
    Christine Brown Reveals She and David Woolley Said ‘I Love You’ After 1 Week: ‘Our Souls Synced Up’
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Zayn Malik Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Due to Liam Payne’s Death: ‘Heartbreaking Loss’
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Rosie O’Donnell Speaks Out About Daughter Chelsea’s Arrest: ‘This Is Not New for Our Family’
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren Allen’s Divorce From 1st Wife: Kids, Custody Agreement and Money
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Liam Payne’s Family Breaks Silence After His Death at 31: ‘We Are Utterly Devastated’
    In Touch Weekly3 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Comedian Paul Longley Reacts to Copycats Stealing His Sketches: ‘It’s a Bit of a Wild West Out Here’
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Exclusive DetailsProsecutors Seemingly Pull Statement Including Detail That Liam Payne’s Death Had No Signs of 3rd Party Involvement
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    The Besties Are Back! ‘1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Returns for Season 3: Premiere, Cast, Details
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals the Modesty Dress Code Rules the Duggar Boys Had to Follow for Swimwear
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    ‘Serious Concerns’ for Garth Brooks’ Health as ‘He’s in a Real Bad Place Emotionally’ Amid Scandal
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care19 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Jennifer Garner and John Miller Planning ‘Dream Wedding’ in Paris After She Goes Shopping for Dresses
    In Touch Weekly8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy