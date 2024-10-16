Open in App
    RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff and Husband Rob Headed to Trial Over Her Brother’s Alleged Car Crash

    By Ryan Naumann,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHnF7_0w96VKkR00
    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House

    Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Crystal Kung Minkoff and her husband Rob Minkoff are headed to trial over a car crash involving her brother Jeffrey Kung, In Touch can exclusively report.

    According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a jury trial has been scheduled for May 25, 2025, in the lawsuit filed by a woman named Candice Shahandeh-Rad.

    Back in March 2023, Candice sued Crystal, 41, Rob, 62, and Jeffrey in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming she was disfigured in a car accident.

    In court documents, Candice claimed she was involved in an accident on November 13, 2022. She said that she was driving her 2018 Audi Q3 when she was suddenly rear-ended by defendants’ vehicle. TMZ reported that Jeffrey was driving a car owned by Crystal and Rob. Candice claimed that Jeffrey got out of the car after the crash and “admitted he was distracted.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZUHH_0w96VKkR00
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

    The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for her alleged “past and future physical pain, mental suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, disfigurement, physical pain, inconvenience, grief, anxiety, humiliation, and emotional distress.” Crystal, Rob and Jeffrey denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit.

    A lawyer representing the trio argued, “defendants allege that if [Candice] suffered or sustained loss, damage or injury as alleged in the complaint, such loss, damage or injury was proximately caused and contributed to by [Candice] in failing to conduct herself in a manner ordinarily expected of a reasonably prudent person in the conduct of their affairs and person. [Candice’s] recovery herein is diminished to the extent that [Candice’s] damages are attributable to [Candice’s] negligence.”

    They asked the court to throw out all claims and award the plaintiff nothing in her complaint. The parties were ordered to attempt mediation before the 2025 trial date.

    Back in April, Crystal announced she was leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after three seasons. She joined the Bravo show in season 11. She posted a video on social media breaking the news to her fans. She said, “I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film Season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

    She continued, “It’s very bittersweet. Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years — let alone film it for three seasons.”

    She added, “Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor. Being the first Asian American on Beverly Hills was a lot of weight on my shoulders that I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that means for people.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InWPV_0w96VKkR00

    The show will return will Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Mvry_0w96VKkR00
    Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    The returning cast members will be joined by new cast members: Bozoma Saint John Bozoma was hired as a new full-time cast member and Jennifer Tilly will serve as a “friend” of the cast along with Kathy Hilton.

    Crystal’s husband is a mega-director and producer. He is known for directing 1994’s The Lion King, Stuart Little, Stuart Little 2, 2003’s The Haunted Mansion, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. On top of that, Rob has produced a long list of projects including 39 episodes of Rainbow Rangers, which aired on Nick Jr. Channel.

    Crystal and Rob have been married since 2007 and share two children.

    Johnette Ford
    7h ago
    Why are Crystal and her husband being sued? They weren't driving the car. Her brother was driving the vehicle . The woman just wants to get as much money as she can from Crystal.
    Kim Todhunter
    13h ago
    100% liability for a rear end MVA.
