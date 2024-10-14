Open in App
    • In Touch Weekly

    Sister Wives’ Gabe Brown Warns Dad Kody ‘We’re Not Going to Talk Anymore’ Amid Estranged Relationship

    By Alyssa Norwin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1VcM_0w6CbnkW00
    janellebrown117/Instagram

    Gabe Brown gave dad Kody Brown a strict ultimatum amid their estranged relationship. On the Sunday, October 13, episode of Sister Wives, Gabe opened up to mom Janelle Brown about a rare conversation he had with Kody when the family patriarch “hit [him] up.”

    “It was, like, strange because he was like, ‘Hey, I miss you,’ and then he was like … he kept, like, phrasing it like I owed him an apology,” Gabe, 23, shared. “Eventually, I was just like, ‘Hey, unless you’re, like, actually ready to have a relationship and fix things, then we’re not going to talk anymore. He came back a couple of days later and texted me. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’ve been, like, thinking about what you’ve been saying. I forgive you. Please forgive me.’ I was like, ‘Forgive me for what?’ Like, what’s going on here?”

    Gabe and Kody’s relationship became particularly strained amid the COVID-19 pandemic when they had different opinions about what health guidelines they needed to follow. Since Gabe and his brother Garrison Brown were not adhering to Kody’s strict rules, he refused to see them. Many family members – including Janelle, 55, and Christine Brown – accused Kody, 55, of favoring Robyn Brown and her kids during this time, but he’s insisted he was only spending more time with them because they were the ones following the same guidelines as him.

    “I told dad that if he doesn’t change and he can’t take accountability, then I just won’t ever see him again,” Gabe said. “And I’m perfectly OK with that.” When Janelle wondered what it would take to get the family back on track, Gabe admitted, “I think it would take Dad really setting things straight, and I think that that would take an act of God.”

    Gabe accused Robyn, 46, of having a “victim complex,” but said he didn’t “blame” her for it. “If she actually believes that we were mistreating her or her children in any way when she was constantly getting favorited by dad and we were always working on our relationship with her kids … if she actually believes that, then there’s no chance of me having a relationship with Robyn ever again,” Gabe admitted. “I don’t know. I just … I don’t have a lot of respect for Robyn, so it’s hard for me to rationalize some of her actions.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InWPV_0w6CbnkW00

    While this episode was filmed nearly two years ago, Kody was still estranged from Gabe and Garrison when Garrison died by suicide in March. He was just 25 years old at the time of his death.

    “The only regret [I have] is just … take advantage of time,” Kody told People in September. “I want to go out to dinner again. I want to sit down. I want to have a beer. I want [Garrison] to try and make me laugh because he was that way. The only regret is just, gosh … I would just do that more often.”

    Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

    If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

    OG Philly Girl
    7h ago
    Garrisons death should have woke Kody up but it didn't. That shocks me. He should have dice thru hoops to get to his kids and fix things with them. To take responsibility and make amends. It was too late with garrison and even that didn't do it. It's absolutely disgusting to see himmand Robyn and their greed and delusion.
    Jill Lang
    7h ago
    You would think after Kody's son Garrison took his life he would have reached out to all of his children. But no. Kody is a pos
