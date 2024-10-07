Open in App
    Where Is Jenna MacGillivray? What the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Alum Is up to Today

    By Jessica Stopper,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGKkG_0vxzCWnu00
    Jenna MacGillivray/ Instagram

    Jenna MacGillivray was the first chief stew during Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 1. Although she had an interesting storyline, Jenna left the show after one roller-coaster season.

    It’s been almost one decade since Jenna made her reality TV debut, and fans are wondering what Jenna is up to today.

    What Happened to Jenna MacGillivray on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’?

    Jenna formed a romance with chef Adam Glick on the show and was criticized by her crewmates for publicly displaying her affection toward him while filming. The pair started dating after the cameras went down, but didn’t last long after that.

    In June 2020, Jenna and Adam virtually appeared on Bravo’s video series The Final Word.

    “There’s definitely a misconception about how often we were engaged in PDA when other people were around that just people weren’t around for it, and it wasn’t excessive by any means,” Jenna said at the time. “I would go in in the morning and give him a kiss, and no one was there. Or I’d be doing whatever in the galley or the crew mess, he’d come over and give me a hug. Like I said on the reunion, that was when I was finished with my shift. Some people have a problem with that, I get it, but I’m also not working.”

    'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Is Back! Meet the Season 5 Cast Members

    Jenna MacGillivray Is Married

    Jenna married husband Dave Cartmill in August 2023. She shared wedding photos via Instagram that month and highlighted her favorite parts of the evening.

    Jenna wore a timeless and strapless wedding gown and a veil fell from her hair that was pulled back into a chic bun.

    The couple held a barnyard wedding that was filled with their closest friends and family members.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYPiW_0vxzCWnu00
    Jenna MacGillivray/ Instagram

    “Just got our video and photos from our most fabulous photographer and we couldn’t be happier to relive this day. I can’t make this statement not cheesy,” she captioned her November 2023 Instagram post. “It was just such a special day and so many moments to remember the rest of our lives.”

    Where Does Jenna MacGillivray Live Now?

    Jenna and her husband live in their home country in Canada.

    Jenna MacGillivray’s Job After ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

    Before joining the Bravo show, Jenna worked as a social worker.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InWPV_0vxzCWnu00

    “She took a brief break and headed ashore to work as a social worker, but quickly missed the yachtie life and returned back to sea. She is a hard-working Chief Stew with an eye for detail and taste for perfection,” Jenna’s Bravo bio reads. “From her tablescapes to the way she manages her crew, nothing is left unfinished when she is in charge.”

    After her reality TV era, Jenna returned to the real world and to her job as a social worker.

    Jenna MacGillivray’s Home

    Jenna and her husband have taken their time remodeling their “dream home.” In February 2023, she shared progress photos via Instagram of their abode and opened up about the challenging process.

    “I have definitely noticed I obsess about everything being perfect (which is literally impossible), and I’ve also correlated my focus on perfection coming from years of working on yachts,” she wrote in the caption. “I can begin to explain how that alters your mind in the sense that when I started, my Chief Stew would examine how we cleaned a cabin to such a high standard that you had to look at a bathroom mirror from every possible angle to ensure there was not one mark visible to the eye. And then imagine focusing on that for 18 hours a day for months on end.”

