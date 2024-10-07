Open in App
    • In Touch Weekly

    Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Hasn’t Seen His Grandkids in Years: He ‘Completely Ditched Out’

    By Brianna Sainez,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Bu4J_0vxvZMuB00
    TLC (2)

    Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is calling out her ex-husband, Kody Brown, for “ditching out” on their family.

    The mom of six, 55, criticized Kody, 55, for his distant relationships with his children, particularly with their eldest daughter, Maddie Brush, after he expressed frustration during the Sunday, October 6, episode of Sister Wives about not being informed of her pregnancy.

    “The only thing the kids are upset with is the way he has treated the family, the way he has completely ditched out,” Janelle said in a confessional. “And really, Maddie doesn’t have any contact with them.”

    Kody mentioned that Maddie, who was pregnant with her third child when the episode was filmed in 2022, ignored him at her brother Logan Brown‘s wedding and allegedly distanced him from her children.

    “You saw the way Madison took her kids and scuttled them away from me,” Kody told his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, of his daughter. “She never told me she’s going to have a baby.”

    Janelle further explained Maddie’s stance and said Kody hasn’t been involved in the lives of his grandchildren for quite some time.

    “Kody has not been there since Evie was born and Evie is three and a half,” Janelle said in a confessional. “And she didn’t just want him to drop in and be like, ‘Oh, I’m your grandpa!’ and them be like, ‘What? Who is this guy?’”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiLiC_0vxvZMuB00

    Meanwhile, Kody put the blame on Maddie and her husband Caleb Brush’s move to North Carolina, calling it an “unrealistic expectation for grandparents to be in the grandchildren’s lives.”

    “Especially if you move your children to an entirely different coast,” he emphasized. In addition, he accused Maddie of furthering the tension between him and Janelle.

    “They’re purposefully leaving me out of their lives to punish me for a crime I did not commit,” he said. “I am only guilty of not falling madly in love with their mothers. Well, Madison actually called Janelle saying, ‘Dad said he didn’t love you.’”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InWPV_0vxvZMuB00

    Later in the episode, Kody’s estrangement from his adult kids caused a major blowup for him in his relationship with Robyn, 45.

    “I was putting pressure on Kody to work on his relationships with his kids and it triggered him and it upset him,” Robyn explained in a confessional about their fight.

    Kody faulted his splits from Janelle, Christine Brown and Meri Brown as the reason his relationships with his older children were impacted. “What has happened is in the divorce — in the divorces — is the ugly finger of blame has come out. ‘Dad, you were never at my house,’” Kody said. “I’m sorry, I had four wives. I was at your house, though, because the other wife was complaining that I was at your house.”

    Although Kody maintained that his children were at fault during their estrangement, he ended his conversation with Robyn on a hopeful note. “I will work, I will reach out to, I will love those children who will allow me to do it,” he said. “And in time, maybe the rest of them will come back around.”

