    Ben Affleck’s Friend Kevin Smith Reacts to Jennifer Lopez Divorce: ‘Breaks My Heart’

    By Katherine Schaffstall,

    2 days ago
    Getty (2)

    Ben Afflecks longtime friend Kevin Smith weighed in on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, revealing that he was “heartbroken” over their split.

    Kevin, 54, called Ben, 42, “one of my favorite people on the planet,” and he added that Jennifer, 55, is “wonderful too.”

    “And if they’re not going forward, that breaks my heart and stuff, but I’ve always adored him,” Kevin added about the Gone Girl actor while speaking to People on Wednesday, October 2.

    After noting that he had not spoken to Ben recently, Kevin said he was sure that he would “run into him again.” He continued, “Of course, there’s always something that I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I need a movie star. Let’s call Ben.’”

    Kevin and Ben have gotten to know each other well over the years, and they collaborated on several 1990s projects including Dogma, Chasing Amy and Mallrats. He also worked with both Jennifer and Ben in the 2004 movie Jersey Girl, which he wrote and directed.

    While Jennifer and Ben were previously engaged in the early 2000s, they rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022. Kevin was at their wedding held at Ben’s Georgia home, and he previously opened up about the experience while talking to ET Canada.

    “I’m a crier,” he told the outlet in August 2022 about the wedding. “I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of The Flash. I cry watching Degrassi, for heaven’s sake. But I bawled throughout because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful.”

    While Kevin chose to not share too many details about the ceremony to respect Ben and Jennifer’s privacy, he said the event was “overwhelmingly emotional” and “one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever been present for in my life.”

    Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

    Following months of split speculation, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage in August. She listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed the paperwork without an attorney. The “On the Floor” singer also revealed that they did not have a prenup in place.

    Despite filing to legally end their marriage, the former couple has put on a united front and were spotted having a handful of friendly reunions.

    On September 14, Ben and Jennifer joined their kids for a meal at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The reunion seemed to be amicable, though sources exclusively told In Touch that the outing highlighted the weak spots in their relationship dynamic.

    “Jennifer craves romance and adulation,” the source revealed to In Touch, adding that Ben “is always looking for the next rush, whether it’s good for him or not. Ben’s treading a dangerous line being so handsy with his estranged wife.”

    The insider explained that Jennifer “had this notion that [their romance] was meant to be and that things would work out the second time around.”

    “But even though there’s clearly still a physical attraction between them, the conflicts are still there. This could all just cause more resentment,” the source noted.

