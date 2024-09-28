Open in App
    Kelly Osbourne Reveals How Hollywood Stars Score Illicit Drugs: Inside Her Past

    By Mike Hammer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZU9I_0vmxYhM400
    Lionel Hahn/Getty Image

    Kelly Osbourne is shining a spotlight on how Hollywood stars score their illicit stashes of drugs — including Friends alum Matthew Perry, who tragically died in October 2023 of a ketamine overdose at age 54.

    Kelly, the 39-year-old daughter of rocker Ozzy and T.V. host Sharon Osbourne, revealed everyone in Tinseltown knows A-listers can get pretty much any drug they want from doctors, enablers and rehab centers happy to supply them with no questions asked, even though the dope can prove fatal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InWPV_0vmxYhM400

    She even says she was able to score the addictive painkillers Vicodin and oxycodone at age 13 — and fill the prescriptions at local pharmacies — without anyone noticing she was just a kid or trying to notify her parents.

    Five people — including a licensed physician, an alleged drug dealer and a personal assistant — have been charged in the death of Matthew, who was found floating face down in his hot tub last after a ketamine overdose.

    Meanwhile, the Fashion Police alum admits she spent years in and out of rehab.

    “This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life,” Kelly has said. “It’s never going to be easy.”

