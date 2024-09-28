Kelly Osbourne Reveals How Hollywood Stars Score Illicit Drugs: Inside Her Past

Lionel Hahn/Getty Image

Kelly Osbourne is shining a spotlight on how Hollywood stars score their illicit stashes of drugs — including Friends alum Matthew Perry, who tragically died in October 2023 of a ketamine overdose at age 54.

Kelly, the 39-year-old daughter of rocker Ozzy and T.V. host Sharon Osbourne, revealed everyone in Tinseltown knows A-listers can get pretty much any drug they want from doctors, enablers and rehab centers happy to supply them with no questions asked, even though the dope can prove fatal.

She even says she was able to score the addictive painkillers Vicodin and oxycodone at age 13 — and fill the prescriptions at local pharmacies — without anyone noticing she was just a kid or trying to notify her parents.

Five people — including a licensed physician, an alleged drug dealer and a personal assistant — have been charged in the death of Matthew, who was found floating face down in his hot tub last after a ketamine overdose.

Meanwhile, the Fashion Police alum admits she spent years in and out of rehab.

“This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life,” Kelly has said. “It’s never going to be easy.”