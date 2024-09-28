Open in App
    • In Touch Weekly

    Matt Damon Will Side With Ben Affleck ‘No Matter How Hard’ Jennifer Lopez Tries to Persuade Him

    By Mike Hammer,

    2 days ago
    Getty (2)

    Jennifer Lopez is pulling out all the stops to win over Matt Damon after her split from his best buddy Ben Affleck, but Matt, 53, isn’t falling for it, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

    “Matt’s loyalty to Ben is unshakable,” the source says.

    “It’s important to her to stay in good graces with Ben’s friends, even after the breakup, but Matt has never been close with J. Lo and is firmly on Team Affleck, no matter how hard she tries to get on his good side!”

    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Henry Deery
    1d ago
    really! Who the hell CARES?
    juleta parker
    2d ago
    First his kids then his best friend...Stop using people to get to him..For God sake let it go and move on..Your desperation smell's really bad .
    View all comments
