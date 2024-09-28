Matt Damon Will Side With Ben Affleck ‘No Matter How Hard’ Jennifer Lopez Tries to Persuade Him

Getty (2)

Jennifer Lopez is pulling out all the stops to win over Matt Damon after her split from his best buddy Ben Affleck, but Matt, 53, isn’t falling for it, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Matt’s loyalty to Ben is unshakable,” the source says.

“It’s important to her to stay in good graces with Ben’s friends, even after the breakup, but Matt has never been close with J. Lo and is firmly on Team Affleck, no matter how hard she tries to get on his good side!”