Brian Stelter ‘Isn’t Likable’ Despite Being Hired Back by CNN 2 Years After He Was Axed

CNN is spiraling into chaos after its shocking decision to bring back former host Brian Stelter, 39, who was let go two years ago following plummeting ratings, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Brian was fired for a reason — he isn’t likable and nothing has changed,” spills the insider.

“This has left everyone demoralized. It feels like CNN is digging itself deeper into its ratings nightmare. If the answer to CNN’s problems is to rehire him, we’re doomed!”