    Brian Stelter ‘Isn’t Likable’ Despite Being Hired Back by CNN 2 Years After He Was Axed

    By Mike Hammer,

    2 days ago
    Jason Mendez/Getty Images

    CNN is spiraling into chaos after its shocking decision to bring back former host Brian Stelter, 39, who was let go two years ago following plummeting ratings, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

    “Brian was fired for a reason — he isn’t likable and nothing has changed,” spills the insider.

    “This has left everyone demoralized. It feels like CNN is digging itself deeper into its ratings nightmare. If the answer to CNN’s problems is to rehire him, we’re doomed!”

    Comments / 50
    Add a Comment
    RK
    5h ago
    He’s a two bit lying imbecile
    jeffcares
    8h ago
    CNN is a joke.
    View all comments
