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Imperial
Imperial Police hiring for multiple positions
7 days ago
The Imperial Police Department is accepting applications on an ongoing basis for Police Officer, Police Recruit (Part-Time), and Reserve Police Officer (Volunteer) positions. Applicants should be ready to act with courage, lead with respect, and serve with compassion as part of the team that protects the community. Apply and find more details here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/imperialca.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Imperial
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