📅 Imperial Beach winter rec guide: classes, closures, aid

The Imperial Beach Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Department has released its Winter 2026/2027 Program Guide with holiday events, sports, free activities, and a new youth scholarship.

Key locations & hours



Sports Park Recreation Center – 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, 91932



Phone: 619-423-8285



Hours: Tue–Fri 2:00–8:00 pm , Sat 9:00 am–4:00 pm





Senior Community Center – 1075 8th Street, 91932



Phone: 619-424-7077



Hours: Mon–Fri 8:00 am–2:00 pm





Holiday closures

All City Administrative Offices, the Senior Community Center, and Sports Park Recreation Center will be closed on:



Thursday, November 26



Friday, November 27



Thursday, December 24 through Saturday, January 2



Monday, January 18



Program dates & registration windows



Winter Session classes: Nov 30 – Feb 6



Registration: Nov 16 – Dec 12

Registration:

Quarterly classes: Jan 4 – March 31



Registration: Dec 14 – March 31

Registration:

Monthly classes: month-to-month



Registration: opens two weeks before class; stays open through the first week of the month

month-to-month Registration: opens class; stays open through the of the month

Daily classes: register the day of the class



Memberships at Sports Park Recreation Center

Annual memberships (good for one year from purchase) give access to drop‑in programs. Card payments only; no cash.



Youth 17 & under: $10 (Resident) / $12 (Non-Resident)

/

Adults 18–49: $15 (Resident) / $18 (Non-Resident)

/

Seniors 50+: $5 (Resident) / $6 (Non-Resident)



Imperial Beach residents in zip code 91932 qualify for resident rates with proof of residency. Addresses outside the city limits do not.

If a class is full, you can join a waiting list. Staff will contact you, and you have 24 hours to respond before the spot goes to the next person.

Youth Scholarship Program – Spring 2027

Helps low‑income Imperial Beach youth (17 and under) and students at Imperial Beach schools join City recreation classes and programs.



Application period: Wednesday, January 6 – Wednesday, January 27, 2027



Awards are first-come, first-served while funds last.

while funds last.

Apply by reviewing info at www.ibparksandrec.org and submitting your application:

In person at Sports Park Recreation Center or Senior Community Center , or

By email to parksandrec@imperialbeachca.gov





and submitting your application:



Submitting an application does not guarantee funding or a class spot; if not approved, families must pay full fees.

PRCS also thanks sponsors (Port of San Diego, San Diego Community Power, EDCO, North Island Credit Union, Wyyerd Fiber) for supporting fall events like Symphony by the Sea, Trunk or Treat on Seacoast, and Día de los Muertos.