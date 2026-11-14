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📅 Imperial Beach Winter 2026–27 Rec Programs & Youth Aid Guide
📅 Imperial Beach winter rec guide: classes, closures, aid
The Imperial Beach Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Department has released its Winter 2026/2027 Program Guide with holiday events, sports, free activities, and a new youth scholarship.
Key locations & hours
Sports Park Recreation Center – 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, 91932
Phone: 619-423-8285
Hours: Tue–Fri 2:00–8:00 pm, Sat 9:00 am–4:00 pm
Senior Community Center – 1075 8th Street, 91932
Phone: 619-424-7077
Hours: Mon–Fri 8:00 am–2:00 pm
Holiday closures
All City Administrative Offices, the Senior Community Center, and Sports Park Recreation Center will be closed on:
- Thursday, November 26
- Friday, November 27
- Thursday, December 24 through Saturday, January 2
- Monday, January 18
Program dates & registration windows
- Winter Session classes: Nov 30 – Feb 6
Registration: Nov 16 – Dec 12
- Quarterly classes: Jan 4 – March 31
Registration: Dec 14 – March 31
- Monthly classes: month-to-month
Registration: opens two weeks before class; stays open through the first week of the month
- Daily classes: register the day of the class
Memberships at Sports Park Recreation Center
Annual memberships (good for one year from purchase) give access to drop‑in programs. Card payments only; no cash.
- Youth 17 & under: $10 (Resident) / $12 (Non-Resident)
- Adults 18–49: $15 (Resident) / $18 (Non-Resident)
- Seniors 50+: $5 (Resident) / $6 (Non-Resident)
Imperial Beach residents in zip code 91932 qualify for resident rates with proof of residency. Addresses outside the city limits do not.
If a class is full, you can join a waiting list. Staff will contact you, and you have 24 hours to respond before the spot goes to the next person.
Youth Scholarship Program – Spring 2027
Helps low‑income Imperial Beach youth (17 and under) and students at Imperial Beach schools join City recreation classes and programs.
- Application period: Wednesday, January 6 – Wednesday, January 27, 2027
- Awards are first-come, first-served while funds last.
- Apply by reviewing info at www.ibparksandrec.org and submitting your application:
- In person at Sports Park Recreation Center or Senior Community Center, or
- By email to parksandrec@imperialbeachca.gov
Submitting an application does not guarantee funding or a class spot; if not approved, families must pay full fees.
PRCS also thanks sponsors (Port of San Diego, San Diego Community Power, EDCO, North Island Credit Union, Wyyerd Fiber) for supporting fall events like Symphony by the Sea, Trunk or Treat on Seacoast, and Día de los Muertos.
More Info: https://ibparksandrec.org/DocumentCenter/View/4022
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.