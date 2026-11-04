Chicago administrative jobs: assistant, front desk, receptionist, and healthcare supervision roles

Chicago’s administrative openings on this list range from entry-level front desk and reception work to more specialized roles in healthcare and nonprofit operations. The Salvation Army USA Central Territory is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant to support the Red Shield Center’s office, finance, payroll, and HR-related processes, while Dentologie’s full-time Dental Front Desk role focuses on patient scheduling, communication, and front-office support in a dental practice. Lurie Children’s Hospital has a supervisory position overseeing neurology division operations and staff, and Lifespace Communities offers a part-time Receptionist role centered on resident and guest service. Alphabe Insight Inc lists a full-time Front Office Assistant focused on reception and general administrative support.