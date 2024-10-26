Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Illinois Fighting Illini On SI

    Third-Quarter Update: Illinois Football Down 35-9 to Oregon

    By Jason Langendorf,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Illinois football performanceCollege footballCollege SportsAmerican footballUrban MeyerAutzen stadium

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    How to Watch Illinois Football vs. Oregon in Week 9
    Illinois Fighting Illini On SI2 days ago
    Did a Fall from Grace Keep Illinois Football Out of the AP Top 25?
    Illinois Fighting Illini On SI1 day ago
    Illinois Basketball Lands in ESPN's Final Preseason Bracketology Predictions
    Illinois Fighting Illini On SI2 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Halftime Update: Illinois Football Trails Oregon 35-3
    Illinois Fighting Illini On SI2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Five Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's Exhibition Loss to Ole Miss
    Illinois Fighting Illini On SI20 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Illini Featured in Andy Katz's 10 Non-Conference Matchups to Watch
    Illinois Fighting Illini On SI4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy